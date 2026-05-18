USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson | NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (May 15, 2026) – From left to right, Capt. Phillip Sylvia Jr., commander, Submarine Squadron 11, Cmdr. Miguel Recalde, commanding officer, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763), and Cmdr. Eric Knepper pose for a photo following the change of command ceremony for Santa Fe onboard Naval Base Point Loma, May 15, 2026. During the ceremony, Knepper was relieved by Recalde as commanding officer of Santa Fe. Santa Fe is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. - Cmdr. Miguel Recalde relieved Cmdr. Eric Knepper as commanding officer of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) in a change of command ceremony held aboard Santa Fe at Naval Base Point Loma, May 15.

Capt. Phillip Syliva Jr., commander, Submarine Squadron 11, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker of the ceremony. During his remarks, he reflected on Santa Fe’s recent deployments and their accomplishments as a crew with Knepper at the helm. “Time and time again, you all have been called upon to defend our nation in some of the toughest environments and you all delivered with overwhelming success,” said Sylvia. “I could not be prouder of your professionalism, operational excellence, and the accomplishments that you all achieved together.”

Knepper took command of Santa Fe in February 2024. During his tenure, Santa Fe executed a successful six-month deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific command area of responsibility, strengthening interoperability and reinforcing the U.S.’ commitment to peace through strength. Following their return to San Diego in September 2025, Knepper guided the crew through months of extensive training prior to deploying to the Arctic in support of Operation Ice Camp Boarfish 2026.

During his remarks, Knepper commended the professionalism and dedication of the crew of Santa Fe. “Not every day on board was easy, but your resilience and ability to improve daily was instrumental in us being triumphant in port and out to sea. I am proud of each and every one of you,” said Knepper. “I was fortunate to be a part of this family, and I thank you for the opportunity to be your Captain.”

Knepper’s next assignment will be on the staff of U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany.

Prior to assuming command of Santa Fe, Recalde served on the U.S. Joint Staff in Washington D.C. In his remarks, Recalde praised the unrivaled talent and pursuit of excellence instilled in Santa Fe Sailors. “When our country needs lethality or maritime protection, they will call the submarine force, and more specifically they will call the Santa Fe,” said Recalde. “Saints, I am excited to stand next to each of you as we train, learn, and accomplish our mission.”

Commissioned on January 8, 1994, Santa Fe is the second vessel in United States naval history named after the capital city of New Mexico. Santa Fe is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

For more information, contact mailto:CSS_11_PAO@us.navy.mil, call (619) 553-1278, or visit our command website at https://www.csp.navy.mil/css11/.