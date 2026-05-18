Army seeks expansion of Campus-Style Dining Venues overseas

WASHINGTON — The Army released its fourth and fifth requests for proposal May 18 to widen the Campus-Style Dining Venue pilot outside the continental United States, marking another step in the effort to modernize installation food service and deliver convenient, contemporary dining options for Soldiers.

Solicitations released on Sam.gov seek proposals from qualified vendors to design, renovate and operate one of these dining spaces at Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter, Hawaii; and Fort Wainwright with additional expansion opportunities in Alaska.

Under the CSDV model, contractors operate the venues much like commercial restaurants and are paid only for meals served to Soldiers on meal entitlements. Other patrons—including Soldiers not on a meal card, families, veterans, Army civilians and contractors—may purchase food at regular price.

The new facilities will offer Soldiers, including those living in unaccompanied housing, more accessible, affordable and nutritious meal options, responding directly to feedback calling for greater variety, extended hours and improved dining environments. The contract for each venue includes a five-year base period with five one-year extension options.

The initiative advances early progress made following the Army’s August 2025 concession contract award, which established the initial group of venues at Forts Hood, Carson, Drum, Bragg and Stewart. The pilot will leverage the experience of industry experts to operate a dining venue on each installation that provides more options with better service, ambiance and hours.

The first CSDV location, 42 Bistro, opened at Fort Hood in February, and the second, Stack House Bistro, opened in April.

The Campus-Style Dining Venue pilot is part of a larger effort to expand food options for Soldiers, including the Flexible Eating and Expanded Dining (FEED) initiative, meal prep programs, grab-and-go options, kiosks, food trucks and Victory Fresh—all designed to ease strain on culinary specialists, supplement traditional dining facilities and better meet Soldier preferences.

The Army previously released two additional solicitations on Sam.gov to expand the CSDV pilot to nine installations: Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Irwin, California; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Riley, Kansas; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.

Announcing multiple RFPs allows the Army to refine requirements and encourages market competition. “Food brings us all together. Food is the fuel for our warrior-athletes,” Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command commanding general said. “We have to ensure our Soldiers remain the best-sustained, best-fed and fittest fighting force in the world.”