USACAPOC(A) Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Luis Correa | Maj. Gen. Jeff Farris assumes command of U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) from Maj. Gen. Andrée Carter during a change of command ceremony at USACAPOC(A) Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 17, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Luis Correa) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. –Maj. Gen. Jeff Farris assumed command of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), or (USACAPOC(A)) from Maj. Gen. Andrée Carter during a change of command ceremony at the 18th Airborne Corps NCO Academy parade field May 17, 2026.

Maj. Gen. Matthew Warne, commanding general of the 412th Theater Engineer Command, presided over the ceremony and spoke on Carter’s impact. He noted that USACAPOC(A) soldiers support a wide range of military operations, from Army brigade combat teams to naval fleets.

Warne praised Carter’s investment in the command’s future leaders, highlighting the first Talent Management Forum for officers in the command’s history.

“One thing I’ve learned in my career…leadership matters,” Warne said. “USACAPOC(A) has been well-served by Major General Dré Carter.”

During her tenure, Carter adapted USACAPOC(A) training to align with major Warfighter Exercises and guided the command through the Army Transformation Initiative, ensuring high morale was maintained without impacting recruiting or retention.

In her farewell remarks, Carter expressed gratitude to her family, colleagues, and the soldiers and civilians of USACAPOC(A). She offered a powerful message to those in attendance.

“To those of you who are questioning yourselves on whether you are worthy, you are!” Carter proclaimed. “The Army Reserve doesn’t just cultivate the strengths you have; it uncovers the latent potential you have yet to realize. Don’t quit! Be all you can be!”

After thanking his family and colleagues, Farris shared his vision for leading the command. He emphasized building a culture of excellence by adapting and modernizing the civil affairs, psychological operations and information operations units.

“We will strengthen our profession by investing in our soldiers, civilians, and families,” Farris said. “The Soldiers of USACAPOC(A) will make a huge global impact.”

Distinguished guests in attendance included the families of the commanders, Lt. Gen. Stephen Smith, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and several former USACAPOC(A) commanders and command sergeants major.