T319th Security Forces Squadron observes National Police Week

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nailah Pacheco | Members assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing compete in a tire flip challenge during the Battle of the Badges event for National Police Week at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 14, 2026. The team-based event challenged participants to work together through a series of physically demanding obstacles in honor of National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nailah Pacheco) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nailah Pacheco | Members assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing compete in a tire flip challenge...... read more read more

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing observed National Police Week May 10 through May 15, 2026, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota.

The annual observance was established by Congress and President John F. Kennedy in 1962 and is dedicated to law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The 319th Security forces squadron hosted several events to honor those who have died in service and foster camaraderie among current defenders.

“Its important we recognize the sacrifices of fallen officers and their families,”said Senior Airman Devin Chapman, a 319th SFS military working dog handler. “Police week allows us to do that while also giving us an opportunity to laugh and make memories with each other regardless of rank.”

Events included a memorial service, a 24 hour ruck/walk/run, a 3.5 mile obstacle course, a k-9 and weapons demo and a Battle of the Badges event against the 319th Civil engineering Squadron fire fighters. The week also helps foster pride in the role and reinforces the seriousness of the work, especially for younger defenders.

“We need to take our training seriously and care for each other," Master Sgt. Rebecca Cochran, the 319th SFS superintendent of training. “When we wear our badge at home and down range, life is on the line.” Cochran and Chapman both highlighted the physical and mental challenges faced by defenders, urging community support and respect.

“Our job is not easy,” said Chapman. “But no matter what, we stay professional and serve our community proudly.”