Red River Army Depot honors 2025 Employees of the Year

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas — For the first time in at least two decades, Red River Army Depot has named its Employee of the Year Award recipients, honoring four team members who stood out in each of the program’s categories. The revived recognition highlights the depot’s effort to celebrate excellence across its workforce.



This year’s honorees include Hud Raney, selected as the Wage Grade recipient; Cornealious McBee, chosen as the Senior Wage Grade recipient; Harold Gennings, recognized as the General Schedule recipient; and Adrienne Brown, named the Senior General Schedule recipient. Each recipient was cited for achievements that set a high standard within their respective roles.



Raney serves as a lead electronics technician whose work spans a broad range of complex systems, from intrusion detection and dynamometer operations to automated production and warehousing equipment. Over his tenure he has become one of the depot’s top dyno technicians, routinely keeping aging equipment operational during high‑demand periods. His deep technical knowledge allows him to troubleshoot intricate issues with confidence and precision.



“RRAD has added several complicated systems in recent years, and much of my work centers on being able to troubleshoot them and communicate issues back to original equipment manufacturers and vendors,” Raney said. “The operators are supporting the warfighter, and I am supporting them, and I’m fortunate to work with exceptional teammates who make all of us more effective.”



Raney’s recognition also carries a personal connection to the depot’s history. His mother, Anita Raney, was selected as Red River’s Employee of the Year in 1983 for her work in personnel, making this year’s honor a continuation of a family legacy of service at the depot.



McBee is recognized for his leadership as the supervisor over the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle Assembly, road test, and the depot’s forklift program, where he is responsible for maintaining steady communication across branch and divisional lines. He has also supported Red River’s mission through multiple temporary duty assignments, providing equipment, expertise and hands‑on assistance while serving both as a supervisor and a contributing team member.



McBee said the recognition reflects the strength of the team he works with each day and the support system that enables his success.



“Every member of my team played a key role this year. I rely on the trust, support and expertise they bring to the job,” McBee said. “From mechanics and leaders to planners, supply staff, and quality assurance, everyone involved in our programs contributes to our success. At the end of the day, we all succeed together.”



Gennings is recognized for his exceptional work as the depot’s information technology help desk system administrator specialist, providing troubleshooting and support to more than 1,000 employees. He played a key role in upgrading more than 500 computer systems from Windows 10 to Windows 11 and installed specialized software for multiple directorates to improve daily operations.



“While I am proud of my dedicated work on the depot-wide Windows 10 to Windows 11 migration, I believe this award is a testament to a true team achievement,” Gennings said. “The success of that challenging project would not have been possible without the outstanding collaboration and hard work of the entire help desk team in the Directorate for Information Management. I am deeply appreciative of having played a role in our collective success.”



Gennings also processed more than 260 help desk tickets in fiscal year 2025, demonstrating a consistent commitment to resolving issues quickly and keeping the depot’s systems running smoothly. He collaborated across directorates and provided user training that helped employees adapt to new tools and technology.



Brown is recognized for her leadership as the depot’s public affairs officer, where she oversees internal and external communication, manages all social media platforms, and produces articles, photos, videos, and key messaging that highlight Red River’s role in supporting the Warfighter. She has grown the depot’s Facebook audience to more than 14,000 followers and leads strategic communication efforts that strengthen community engagement and public understanding of the mission.



“Growing our communication presence and supporting command initiatives takes coordination across so many teams,” Brown said. “As an office of one, I’m fortunate to work with people who are willing to collaborate, share information, and help ensure we tell the Red River story accurately and effectively.”



Brown also supports command initiatives and special projects, including serving as lead for the depot’s 2025 Organization Day, and consistently delivers high‑visibility products ranging from media releases and presentations to branding materials and press‑event coordination.



“I take a lot of pride in supporting the depot’s priorities and helping bring major initiatives to life,” Brown said. “Every project is different, but the goal is always the same: to deliver clear, accurate communication that reflects the work being done across the depot. I like to think of myself as the depot’s communication battle buddy, always ready to help tell the story.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2026 Date Posted: 05.18.2026 16:00 Story ID: 565552 Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red River Army Depot honors 2025 Employees of the Year, by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.