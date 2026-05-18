NBVC HAZMAT Center Earns Top Praise from Inspector General Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Mr. Leslie Lee, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura County



The Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) Center at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) received high praise during its recent annual Inspector General inspection, with inspectors recommending that the center’s processes be adopted as best practices across the Naval Supply Systems Command(NAVSUP)enterprise.



This recognition is a direct result of the dedication and expertise of the center’s team: Mr. Virgilio Ocampo (lead), Mr. Vincent Guadagno, Mr. Anthony Jedrick, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Cesar Jimenez. Their efforts have created a model of efficiency and safety that could benefit the wider Navy.



The team’s success is driven by a comprehensive training program that equips Sailors to safely and effectively manage hazardous materials. Instruction includes Hazardous Characteristic Codes, Occupational Safety and Health Administration flammable liquid storage requirements, proper segregation of incompatible materials, and emergency spill response procedures.



Building on this foundation, the team uses a hands-on approach with the Hazardous Material Management Tool, guiding Sailors through real-world scenarios—from generating material requests to locating “free issue” items that can be reissued to conserve resources.



“This recognitionspeaksto the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” Ocampo said. “We take pride in not just meeting standards, but exceeding them to better support the fleet and ensure the safety of our Sailors. For our process to be considered a model for the rest ofNAVSUP is an incredible honor.”



As a result, the NBVC HAZMAT Center’s efficient use of free-issue materials reduces waste, avoids unnecessary procurement costs, saves taxpayer dollars, and ensures naval units can maintain operational readiness.



In addition to operational improvements, the program supports Sailors' professional growth. By documenting HAZMAT training, students can translate technical skills into career advancement opportunities, strengthening the Navy workforce.



Under Ocampo's leadership and his team’s work, the NBVC HAZMAT Center has established excellence in hazardous material management, protecting personnel and the environment, and enhancing fleet readiness.



“The outstanding work at the NBVC HAZMAT Center reflects the professionalism and commitment that define NAVSUP FleetLogistics CenterSan Diego,” said Capt. Josh Hill, commanding officer. “Acknowledgment as a NAVSUP best practice is a testament to their dedication to fleet readiness, Sailor protection, and resource stewardship.”