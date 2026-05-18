Soldiers support Scranton Armed Forces Day Parade

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participate in the Northeast Pennsylvania Armed Forces Day Parade in Scranton, Pennsylvania, May 16, 2026. Soldiers marched through downtown Scranton, escorted veterans from the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center along the parade route, and displayed military vehicles for community members attending the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith) see less | View Image Page

SCRANTON, Pa. – U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), Pennsylvania Army National Guard participated in the Northeast Pennsylvania Armed Forces Day Parade in downtown Scranton, May 16, 2026, continuing a decades-long tradition honoring the nation’s military service members and veterans.

The Scranton Armed Forces Day Parade traces its roots back to 1950, the same year Armed Forces Day was first officially observed nationwide. Established to unify separate military service celebrations into one national observance, the event recognizes the dedication and sacrifice of U.S. service members across all branches of the armed forces.

This year, Soldiers from the 55th MEB marched through the city, assisted veterans from the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center along the parade route, and supported community events earlier in the day, including a nonprofit 5K run.

“Having family in the military, and serving myself, I think the level of appreciation that us service members have for our supporters and the appreciation the public has shown towards us is really good for morale within our formations,” said 2nd Lt. Mark Argiro, a force protection officer with Headquarters Support Company, 55th MEB, who marched in the parade. “It allows our Soldiers to see firsthand and directly interact with the community members that we serve to defend.”

The parade was held annually in Scranton from 1950 until the 1970s before returning in 1999 through the efforts of community leaders and military supporters, including then-55th Brigade Commander Col. Keith Martin. After a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade resumed in 2024 and continues to grow each year.

“Members of our unit have proudly led the parade as the color guard, carrying our nation’s colors, for as long as I can remember,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daniel Stella, a human resources technician with the 55th MEB and military liaison for the parade committee.

Current and former Soldiers of the 55th MEB have remained closely involved with the event through leadership roles on the parade committee, participation as guest speakers and parade marshals, and support to the local community.

Master Sgt. Marleigh Bogumil, 55th MEB senior human resources NCO and military liaison for the parade committee, said it’s crucial for the Pennsylvania National Guard to play a role in public events such as this.

“Getting out there and interacting with members of the public that we serve for, live and work alongside is important,” Bogumil said. “Being able to make lasting connections through community events such as these is invaluable.”

Bogumil says event coordinators are actively trying to grow and improve the parade year-to-year. She encourages military units from any service branch, military and civilian bands, and other community organizations that would like to march in the parade to get involved in future years.

Those interested in participating in or sponsoring future parades may contact the Northeast Pennsylvania Armed Forces Day Parade Committee at nepaarmedforcesparade@gmail.com