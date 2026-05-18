NAMRU EURAFCENT Aligns Research Priorities with GEIS During Ghana Engagement

Courtesy Photo | ACCRA, Ghana (March 25, 2026) Members of U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT, Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS) leadership, and Ghana and Egypt Detachment teams pose for a group photo during a GEIS science engagement at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research. NAMRU EURAFCENT and GEIS collaborated to align ongoing research efforts with GEIS priorities. NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality. (Courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | ACCRA, Ghana (March 25, 2026) Members of U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU)...... read more read more

ACCRA, Ghana — U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT hosted a Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS) science engagement and site visit March 24–27 at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The engagement brought together GEIS leadership and NAMRU EURAFCENT personnel from Ghana and Egypt to review ongoing research, assess laboratory capabilities and align priorities to the U.S Military Health Protection mission and the GEIS fiscal year 2024–2028 strategic plan. Leaders also addressed challenges including evolving funding conditions and shifting strategic priorities, emphasizing the need for adaptability and efficient resource management.

“This engagement ensures research remains aligned with operational priorities and supports joint force health,” said Capt. Michael Prouty, commanding officer for NAMRU EURAFCENT.

During the meeting, the first in-person collaboration in several years between Ghana- and Cairo-based teams, researchers presented work on respiratory infections, antimicrobial resistance and vector-borne diseases, outlining study progress and future objectives. GEIS leadership provided feedback to refine proposals and improve alignment with funding priorities.

A key outcome was the emphasis on developing integrated protocols to increase efficiency and reduce duplication across projects. Participants also identified opportunities to strengthen partnerships and expand surveillance efforts.

NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality.