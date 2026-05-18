778th CES Fire and Emergency Services Flight primed for pediatric care

Photo By Lauren Boggs | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Thomas Flammia, left, 778th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection inspector, and Ray Amaya, 778th CES firefighter, work together to practice pediatric CPR at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 24, 2026. The 778th CES first responders received training on airway maintenance, CPR, and automated external defibrillator application for pediatric patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs) see less | View Image Page

In April, first responders with the 778th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, were called to a high-stress scene: an active childbirth on base where a newborn was in respiratory distress.

Relying on their training, emergency medical technicians were able to assist in the breech delivery and restore the infant’s breathing, ultimately saving one of the tiniest members of Team Robins.

Real-world emergencies like this highlight the importance of continuous training in emergency medical care. Just weeks after the successful delivery, the first responders completed pediatric CPR and transport training April 20-24, 2026.

“Just like out in the city, we have children who live on our base, so we have to be prepared for any type of emergency from adults to infants,” said Patrick Gilbert, 778th CES battalion fire chief of training.

The 778th CES’s EMTs are qualified to provide care for patients of all ages, participating in regular training in adult and pediatric care to keep their certifications current and their skills sharp. Gilbert noted that this readiness is critical for the wide variety of calls the squadron responds to.

“We do everything from pediatrics, adults, trauma and respiratory to special needs care. We have to be ready for any issue that could come up,” added Gilbert.

Pediatric emergency calls are widely known to be among the most high-stress situations for first responders. To ensure they are prepared, the training put the first responders through full-scale simulated scenarios known as "mega codes."

The EMTs assessed and treated a simulated pediatric cardiac arrest from initial contact all the way through advanced life support interventions, practicing chest compressions, using bag-valve masks for rescue breaths, and applying an automated external defibrillator, or AED, on infants and children.

Beyond life-saving medical interventions, the training also featured a quick in-service on pediatric transport. Paramedics with on-base ambulance services provided a hands-on demonstration of a newly implemented ambulance child restraint system.

Because standard ambulance stretchers are designed for adults, securing a small child for transport can be a unique challenge. The transport kits feature harnesses that attach directly to the adult stretcher. This system safely secures children, acting like a specialized seatbelt to ensure they remain safe while the ambulance is in motion.

By combining realistic scenario training with the latest transport equipment, the 778th CES ensures they are always ready to protect the youngest and most vulnerable members of Team Robins.