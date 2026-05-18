Hosmer Visitor Center Grand Opening Showcases Cadet Experiences

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn | Tim Jackson, Denver resident and first visitor, views cadet imagery in a gallery during the Hosmer Visitor Center grand opening at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., May 16, 2026. Designed to resemble an aircraft taking flight, the Hosmer Visitor Center has six interactive galleries to showcase the 47-month cadet journey from civilian to Air Force or Space Force officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn) see less | View Image Page

More than 1,600 people attended the May 16, 2026, grand opening of the General Bradley and Zita Hosmer Visitor Center, the new public gateway showcasing the U.S. Air Force Academy’s mission, heritage and the cadet journey. Free and open to the public, the Academy designed the new center as an immersive representation of the 47-month cadet journey – from civilian to warfighter – demonstrating how the Academy develops future Air Force and Space Force leaders.

“The visitor center captures the cadet experience in such an amazing way,” said Cadet 2nd Class Anthony Watson. “My favorite exhibit had to be the open space with the glider and tetrahedrons where people are able to hear the big moments throughout a cadet’s career. It’s something I can’t wait to show my dad so he can see a little bit of what I go through every day.”

First of many visitors to come

Tim Jackson, a resident of Denver, waited for two hours to become the center’s first official visitor. He said the opportunity to experience the facility on opening day- and to be the first person through the doors- made the trip and wait worthwhile.

“There’s going to be tens of thousands, over the years, maybe millions of people, but there will only be one ‘first person’ on day one, and I’ve got that honor,” said Jackson. “Everything I’ve seen so far has been really good. This will be a beneficial resource for Colorado Springs.”

After touring the center’s six galleries, Jackson said he was impressed by the immersive storytelling throughout the facility, including soundscapes, visual displays and detailed exhibits that bring the cadet journey to life. “It’s very impressive,” said Jackson. “It’s a great showpiece for the Academy and for Colorado Springs. I like the concept of bringing it outside of the Academy gates so people can get to it without having to go through security.”

Bringing the Academy experience to visitors

The grand opening featured a performance from Blue Delta, a U.S. Air Force Academy Band ensemble. Additionally, there were a variety of hands-on displays and activities designed to connect attendees with cadet life.

Attendees met cadets from the Wings of Blue parachute team, who showcased their packed parachutes and specialized equipment, sat in a glider static display and visited with cadets from the Cyber Competition Team as well as the Drone Demonstration Team. The Sabre Drill Team performed precise saber manual routines while Falconry Club members introduced attendees to Karena and Odin, two of the club’s falcons.

“It is important to us to have cadets at the grand opening to interact with our community,” said Lisa Neener, chief of visitor experience. “Our cadets are why we’re here. Although each class shares common milestones, every cadet has a unique experience and journey, whether through falconry, cyber competition or another program that shapes their time at the Academy.”

Stepping into the cadet experience

Attendees explored interactive galleries, digital exhibits and immersive visual and audio displays designed to highlight key moments throughout a cadet’s time at the Academy. One exhibit allowed visitors to stand on footprints like those used on In-processing Day while hearing the Honor Code and Oath of Office.

“I thought that was pretty cool,” said David Goddard, a 13-year-old resident of Colorado Springs. “It must be pretty intimidating for the people that come here and then get yelled at on those footprints.”

“The galleries allow our visitors to feel like they’re taking a step into the role of a cadet,” said Neener. “Our goal is to provide visitors with an immersive look into the cadet experience through six engaging galleries.”

The exhibits gave attendees a closer look into the challenges, traditions and leadership development that shape cadets throughout their time at the Academy.

“The center is perfect for anyone aspiring to become a cadet or reminiscing about being one,” Watson said. “Because it shows people how cadet life is very different from that of a traditional college.”

Gateway to heritage and community

Designed to resemble an aircraft taking flight, the Hosmer Visitor Center is the final project in Colorado Springs’ City for Champions initiative. Its opening also coincides with the United States’ 250th anniversary, reinforcing the Academy’s enduring role as a symbol of American service, leadership and heritage.

“The Hosmer Visitor Center serves as a gateway into our community,” Neener said. “It’s a welcoming place for families, students, tourists, and alumni to connect with the Academy and our mission. We want every visitor to leave feeling inspired and able to see a part of themselves reflected here.”

Academy officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 15 ahead of the public grand opening.

The facility is located outside of the Academy’s North Gate and off Interstate 25’s Exit 156. The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.