628th Security Forces honor fallen defenders during National Police Week

Photo By Airman 1st Class Amori Greer | Joint Base Charleston service members participated in the Warrior Challenge during Police Week 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 14, 2026. Police Week is held annually to honor and remember fallen and surviving law enforcement professionals who serve as the military’s first line of defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - In honor of National Police Week, the 628th Security Forces Squadron hosted a series of events across the installation, May 11-14, 2026, to recognize the ultimate sacrifice of fallen defenders while fostering camaraderie among active-duty military members, civilian law enforcement, families and Airmen across the Joint Base community.

Established May 15, 1962 and observed during National Police Week, a week of remembrance to honor the fallen law enforcement officers, both military and civilian, for their unwavering commitment to serving and protecting the nation.

Joint Base Charleston kicked off the week with an opening ceremony followed by a ruck march to pay tribute to defenders who lost their lives in line of duty and recognizing the families whose strength and sacrifice endure alongside them.

“Today, we celebrate and remember the fallen defenders and their families who carry their legacy,” said Master Sgt. Rachel Marks, acting senior enlisted leader of the 628th Security Forces squadron. “Events like Police Week remind us that we are not alone. Military, fire and civilian law enforcement all come together as one family to support each other.”

Throughout the week, the Warrior Challenge brought together members of the Joint Base Charleston community and local civilian law enforcement agencies to test their teamwork, mental resilience and physical readiness through a series of challenging scenarios. The event also provided participants and spectators with a greater appreciation for the discipline, endurance and capabilities to execute the law enforcement profession.

Members of the 628th SFS maintain 24/7 security operations across JB CHS, safeguarding critical assets, personnel and infrastructure. From monitoring restricted areas to responding to high-pressure situations, defenders remain prepared to protect the mission at a moment’s notice. Their operational readiness reinforces the installation’s ability to support global mobility operations.

“To be a defender at Joint Base Charleston means to hold the line and to protect and serve all those around us, " said Master Sgt. Stephen Kammerer, flight chief of the 628th Security Forces squadron. “They work day and night, weekends and holidays, to make sure assets and personnel are taken care of.”

The week concluded with a retreat ceremony that served as a solemn reminder of the risks associated with the profession and the enduring dedication law enforcement personnel demonstrate in protecting the communities they serve.

“We all raised our right hand, so remembering them and honoring their service is deeply meaningful for all of us who continue the mission,” said Staff Sgt. De’vonne K. Lykes, vehicle control officer and unit safety representative assigned to the 628th Security Forces Squadron.

National Police Week provides an opportunity for the community to come together in recognition of the vital role law enforcement professionals play in maintaining the safety and security of the installation and the nation. This observance highlights the shared appreciation for defenders who continue to serve with dedication, integrity and professionalism.