Mosaic Lightning prepares 355th Wing for AEW 2.0

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- Airmenassigned to the 355th Wing tested their ability to deploy as a cohesive, combat-ready force during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7-15, 2026.



Mosaic Lightning is a combat readiness exercise routinely executed by the 355thWing to evaluate how Airmen are able to support mission functions such as logistics, medical care, civil engineering, command and control and ultimately project airpower in austere environments.



This iteration of Mosaic Lightning primarily served as a measure of the wing’s ability to implement Air Expeditionary Wing 2.0, or AEW 2.0, a wing-echelon concept focused on deploying Airmen, equipment and capabilities together as a self-sustaining combat force.



AEW 2.0 model builds unit cohesion by ensuring that Airmen prepare, train and certify together before being called to operate in a deployed setting.



“The purpose of this exercise was to prepare and train to defend the base, deploy and generate combat power in a contested environment,” said Col. Jose Cabrera, 355thWing commander. “Exceptional performance throughout the exercise reinforced our wing’s ability to rescue our fellow Airmen and attack our nation’s enemies.”



The exercise rapidly kicked off with a mass out-processing line, where dozens of Airmen simulated equipment issuance, received intelligence briefings and mobilized to a mock deployed setting.



This rapid mobilization was quick dive into a week of increasingly complex scenarios.



From there, Airmen were presented with a small unmanned aircraft system incursion that challenged how quickly they could respond to an sUAS incident. Shortly after, a simulated active shooter event took place that tested the wing’s first responders’ abilities to handle not only an armed individual, but also mass casualty scenarios.



“What I really hope Airmen take away is the true mindset of a multi-capable Airman,” said 1stLt. Angela Cole, a medical logistics flight commander assigned to the 355thMedical Group. “Even though we do our job every single day, doing these kinds of trainings expands our knowledge set and our skillset to help each other out when we are downrange.”



The exercise also tested the wing’s multi-capable Airmen mindset on the flightline, where Airmen from across the base lived in field conditions and responded to scenarios designed to disrupt airfield operations. The training included simulated airfield damage and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.



While civil engineers repaired simulated airfield damage, medical teams sustained 24-hour operations in a contested environment. In line with the wing’s rescue mission, pararescue Airmen were also evaluated on their ability to recover injured Airmen and airlift them to 355th Medical Group personnel for follow-on care.



The exercise also testedthe 355th Civil Engineer Squadron’s ability to respond beyond the flightline, as explosive ordnance disposal Airmen were dispatched to a simulated improvised explosive device found in an abandoned vehicle.



Finally, U.S. Marine Corps aircraft assigned to Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 flew alongside U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft to support combat search and rescue scenarios, showcasing the joint air capabilities exercised during Mosaic Lightning 26-2.



Together, the events strategically tested individual response plans as well as the wing’s capabilities to deliver comprehensive combat airpower to any theater.



“The exercise was specifically designed to replicate conditions of an austere and contested environment,” said Master Sgt. Brian Pontes, the wing exercise manager assigned the 355thInspector General office and one of the exercise planners. “It resembled a landscape where our wing could not rely on existing base infrastructure to rapidly establish rescue capabilities.”



Combat readiness exercises allow commanders and planners to evaluate how units perform before a real-world crisis. They reveal critical gaps in training, communication and equipment, allowing the wing to correct those issues before Airmen are tasked to execute the mission across the globe.



“From a planning perspective, injecting realism and rigor into Mosaic Lighting is essential stress testing our wing’s capabilities,” said Pontes. “A challenging scenario forces our Airmen to adapt, problem solve while under pressure, and build the critical muscle memory and confidence needed to operate effectively in chaotic environments.”



As the wing continues to align with AEW 2.0 expectations, exercises like Mosaic Lightning ensure Airmen are prepared to succeed in any domain.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.18.2026 11:55 Story ID: 565512 Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mosaic Lightning prepares 355th Wing for AEW 2.0, by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.