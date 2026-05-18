BACH Announces Available Services Memorial Day Federal Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSAs

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Friday, May 22; and the Memorial Day federal holiday on Monday, May 25.
Fort Campbell DONSA – Friday, May 22
Open Services/Scheduled Appointments:
BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:
For urgent Family Advocacy needs, FAP is still available to receive any referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker.
Memorial Day – Monday, May 25
Additional Services
Appointments
All outpatient services reopen normal hours Tuesday, May 26.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 11:50
|Story ID:
|565511
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
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