Integrated training: Expeditionary Strike Group 2 completes dynamic exercise

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Charity Edgar | Expeditionary Strike Group 2 Table Top Exercise participants and mentors pose for a group photograph following conclusion of the two-week training, May 15. Hosted by Tactical Training Group Atlantic, the Table Top Exercise (TTX) required participants to collaborate, plan and rapidly respond in a contested environment. The exercise enhanced interoperability and tested the Navy and Marine Corps' operational planning and decision-making processes. It serves as part of ESG-2’s Maritime Command Element (MCE) certification, which recognizes a unit’s ability to operate globally with streamlined command and control. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Charity Edgar) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Charity Edgar | Expeditionary Strike Group 2 Table Top Exercise participants and mentors pose for a...... read more read more

NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA DAM NECK ANNEX—Expeditionary Strike Group 2 (ESG-2) completed an integrated amphibious force exercise hosted and co-developed by Tactical Training Group Atlantic (TTGL), May 15.

The Table Top Exercise (TTX) commenced May 4 with classroom academics led by Navy Warfare Development Center (NWDC) and Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic (EWTGL), followed by dynamic, week-long scenario-based training with TTGL mentors that demonstrated the full range of amphibious capabilities that are among the most unique and versatile in the Navy.

“This TTX represents the next evolutionary step in our certification and learning process,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Shane Phillips, ESG-2’s Future Operations Officer. “We integrated all key command and control functions honed during previous exercises—such as BALTOPS-25, UNITAS-25, and ESG-360—into a single, comprehensive event. By introducing a realistic scenario and enforcing strict adherence to battle rhythm events, the exercise actively supports the Commander’s decision cycle while positioning our subordinate units for mission success.”

Dynamic Training

Providing a uniquely flexible maneuver capability, the amphibious force is ready to address crises, assure allies and guarantee regional stability and the free flow of maritime commerce.

Augmented by Amphibious Squadron 4 and Amphibious Squadron 6 personnel, the staff responded in real-time to competing mission sets.

“As someone who is interested in going to the Intel[ligence] community, this training was an excellent chance to learn how Intel officers use their skills and watch how all parties are always sharing information and coordinating with each other to best prepare for disaster related situations,” said Lt. j.g. Erin French.

Mirroring real-world disaster relief response, personnel from Strike Group Oceanography Team Norfolk served as subject matter experts for environmental planning and response.

“The biggest takeaway for our team was seeing firsthand how critical our environmental intelligence is to the Commander,” said Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Jason Fisher. “Being a part of this exercise was a highly beneficial experience that leaves us better prepared for real-world disaster relief.”

Global Command & Control

The exercise serves as part of ESG-2’s Maritime Command Element (MCE) certification. This qualification recognizes a unit’s ability to operate globally with streamlined command and control. With mentorship from TTGL, participants collaborated, planned and rapidly responded in a contested environment.

“We strived to design and develop a challenging synthetic Table Top Exercise supporting ESG-2’s training objectives on their journey to certification as a Maritime Command Element,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sarah Faber, a TTGL mentor and TTX training lead. “It really has been a landmark effort coordinating with Carrier Strike Group 4 (CSG-4), EWTGLANT, NWDC and ESG-2 to set a realistic environment taking the planning efforts and experience ESG-2 already employs and adding a crisis action timeline, a higher headquarters battle rhythm and watch standing elements both for ESG-2 and subordinate units. It is a new benchmark for synthetic training integration, and one that will set the ESG-2 team up well to jump in the fight as a ready and very capable one-star staff.”

Always Ready

The virtual exercise model enhances interoperability and tests the Navy and Marine Corps' operational planning and decision-making processes.

“American naval power has projected strength globally for 250 years,” said Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, ESG-2 Commander. “This exercise demonstrates how the amphibious fleet remains an integrated force today and ensures our Sailors and Marines remain ready to answer the nation’s call, anytime, anywhere.”

About the Commands

TTX served as a joint training effort across four commands in development, execution and mentorship throughout the two-week dynamic exercise.

As the U.S. Navy’s east coast lead for amphibious operations and expertise, ESG-2 provides timely, operational, amphibious expertise in support of national tasking to sustain maritime security and defense of the nation.

A leader in rapid development of naval warfighting solutions, NWDC develops and integrates innovative solutions to complex naval warfare challenges to enhance current and future warfighting capabilities.

TTGL's mission is to train, mentor, and assess Carrier Strike Groups, Expeditionary Strike Groups, Amphibious Ready Groups and Marine Expeditionary Units, and their warfare commanders and staff for global combat against peer competitors. TTGL is a supporting command to CSG-4 alongside Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic (EWTGLANT) and Training Support Vessel Squadron 4 (TSVRON-4).

EWTGLANT conducts world-class expeditionary warrior training and instruction in the doctrine, tactics and techniques of naval expeditionary warfare with a focus on amphibious operations in order to support operational commanders in maintaining forces ready to project military power from the sea.