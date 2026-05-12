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    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Nurses Week 2026

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Nurses Week 2026

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Michael G Botts | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 13, 2026) - In recognition of and to close out Nurses Week a cake...... read more read more

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael G Botts 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (May 13, 2026) - Nurses Week came to a close at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth with a cake cutting ceremony shared among shipmates and staff across the command.

    Together, everyone took a moment to reflect on the week and the profession that connects them all.

    “Nurses Week is a time to celebrate and give back to the nurses who care for and treat both the military and civilian communities,” said LTJG Anthony Patterson, a nurse assigned to NMCP. “This year, the Nursing Association wanted to focus on reaching our branch clinics and supporting junior nurses across the command."

    The ceremony served as a reminder that nursing is not defined by just one week or day on the calendar, it is defined by the moments that happen behind the scenes each and every day.

    "Every day brings a different challenge, but nursing is a rewarding career field," said Patterson. "Being able to care for a community and play a role in helping patients recover and become healthy again makes the work meaningful.”

    During the ceremony, remarks were delivered by Capt. Kim Shaughnessy-Granger, Commander, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth, highlighting the parallels between the Nurses who paved the way and the Navy Nurses serving today.

    "The Sacred 20[The first 20 Navy Nurses] built bonds with one another while stepping into the unknown and that spirit of courage, trust, and resilience is still very familiar in Navy Nursing today," said Shaughnessy-Granger. "The same commitment exists in our Corps today. Whether in critical care, trauma, operational or expeditionary medicine, or bedside nursing, we are trained to adapt, overcome, and provide care in difficult and unpredictable environments."

    Medical readiness remains on the forefront of a Sailor's overall readiness. Sailors, Marines, and service members depend on highly trained medical professionals to ensure they are healthy, prepared, and ready to accomplish the mission.

    As Nurses Week comes to a close, the recognition remains for the impact nurses bring to the mission every day. The work performed by Navy Nurses continues to make a difference for Sailors, their families, and local community members.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 09:20
    Story ID: 565491
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Nurses Week 2026, by PO1 Michael G Botts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Nurses Week 2026
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Nurses Week 2026
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Nurses Week 2026
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Nurses Week 2026
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Nurses Week 2026

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    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    NMCP
    nurses week
    NMRTU Portsmouth

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