446th Security Forces Defender provides critical drone defense support at Barksdale

A key strength of the Air Force Reserve is the ability of its Citizen Airmen to bring diverse skills back to their home units; a value that will soon be realized at the 446th Airlift Wing. Tech. Sgt. Cody Ryan, a Security Forces Defender at the 446th Security Forces Squadron, is currently serving a specialized team providing critical Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) support at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

The deployment is an ongoing, real-world contingency operation, providing a unique capability to the active-duty security forces at the base.

“It’s very important that we have traditional reservists, like Tech. Sgt. Ryan, that will leave their everyday jobs and families on a moment’s notice to jump on this opportunity and be at the forefront of future warfare,” said Master Sgt. Jonathan Hogg, a C-UAS program expert at Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, who led the team at Barksdale.

For Ryan, the experience is about adapting to a rapidly changing threat landscape.

“It’s essentially writing the playbook in real time,” said Ryan. “You are kind of seeing what works, what doesn’t, and working every day to stay ahead of the evolving threats.”

These localized efforts align with broader Department of the Air Force initiatives to protect installations, which include the development and testing of new technologies, collaborating with industry partners on innovative solutions, and specialized operator-level training.

While technology is advanced, Ryan believes the most significant achievement is more fundamental.

“I would say the biggest breakthrough wasn’t necessarily the technology itself, but the cultural shift we achieved,” said Ryan. “It’s moving our defenders from a reactive mindset to a more proactive one. You are turning a new complex threat into just another target we’re trained to neutralize.”

Through this ongoing mission, Ryan is identifying key lessons to bring back to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He emphasized that a successful program boils down to three major elements: clear tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), realistic training, and robust interagency integration.

“The tech is only as good as the Airmen operating it,” Ryan stated. “If your TTPs aren’t clear on when and how to engage, hesitation can cost you.”

This experience has reinforced his view on the importance of preparing Airmen for the wars of tomorrow, not yesterday.

“We have to train our Airmen to be agile thinkers because the threat profile changes almost daily,” said Ryan. “Training them to recognize the difference between a hobbyist and a potentially hostile threat and giving them the confidence to act on that intelligence is paramount.”

Hogg echoed the sentiment, stressing a timeless principle. "We still train the same. We train like we fight," he said. "At the end of the day, I don’t want my Airmen operating the system out there feeling like they’re skeptical or unprepared at all. Practice like you play.”

The mission also highlights that defense cannot stop at the base perimeter.

“Drones don’t respect fence lines,” said Ryan. “You can’t wait for an incident to happen to start introducing yourself to your civilian counterparts. Establishing shared communication channels early on is the foundation of the entire program.”

For other Defenders looking to enter the C-UAS field, Ryan’s advice is to remain vigilant and dedicated to the craft.

“Stay curious and never get complacent,” said Ryan. “The C-UAS systems are tools, but our fundamental skills as a defender—situational awareness, critical thinking and swift communication—are what will stop the threat. Be a master of the basics first.”

Officials remind the public to report any suspicious drone activity near any military installation to local law enforcement or the base security forces immediately.