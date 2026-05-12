(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters

    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer | U.S. Army Soldiers and an Estonian Land Forces soldier stand with MMA Frontline...... read more read more

    ESTONIA

    05.15.2026

    Story by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    TAPA, Estonia – Five professional mixed martial arts Frontline Fighters coached U.S. Army Soldiers and an Estonian Land Forces soldier during an MMA clinic at Tapa Army Base, Estonia, May 15, 2026. The MMA Frontline Fighters – Lee Stuckey, Lex McMahon, Uly Diaz, Jose “Shorty” Torres and Devin Moultrie – went on a two week tour in an effort to give back to U.S. service members serving in Europe as part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program.

    The event introduced participants to fundamental MMA techniques, including jiu-jitsu, grappling, karate and takedown defense. In conjunction with teaching these skills, the Frontline Fighters emphasized the benefits of camaraderie through joining an MMA program including building trust, resilience, and a strong sense of community both inside and outside the gym.

    “The clinic was really about spending time together, going through basic self-defense moves, a way to defend yourself,” said MMA instructor Lee Stuckey. “More importantly, a way to get away from work, unwind and connect with some people, and just for us to tell you ‘we really appreciate what you're doing over here while you’re deployed.’”

    The Frontline Fighters are dedicated to providing a healthy and discipline-oriented space for military members to spend their time in, as well as promoting a culture of personal support and accountability. Stuckey has close ties with a nonprofit called America’s Heroes, which has brought in over 13,000 veterans and first responders and stopped at least 600 potential suicide attempts.

    “I can share with the Soldiers and the Marines that we visit all of my struggles and everything that I’ve been through,” said Stuckey. “We can get warrior-to-warrior instead of white-coat-to-warrior, and really just pull them away from work and say ‘hey, I love you, I care about you, and I’m here if you need me.’”

    The Frontline Fighters are committed to supporting service members through mentorship, physical training and community engagement initiatives that reinforce discipline, camaraderie and individual well-being. Through agencies like the Armed Forces Entertainment program and partnerships with veteran-focused organizations, they continue working to strengthen support networks for military personnel serving around the world.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 05:50
    Story ID: 565461
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 38
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters, by SGT Katherine Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters
    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MMA Fighters
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    196Sharpshooters
    Armed Forces Entertainment Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version