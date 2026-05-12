Commando 7 passes the torch Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – The 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) held a change of responsibility ceremony today at Fort Drum, marking the transition of senior enlisted leadership from Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander D. King to Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew W. Carter.



Command Sgt. Maj. King has served as the brigade’s senior enlisted advisor, diligently supporting soldiers and ensuring mission readiness throughout his tenure. As he relinquished responsibility, the brigade honored his contributions to the unit’s effectiveness and cohesion.



“Command Sergeant Major King’s brilliance as a leader isn’t about what he’s driven this organization to accomplish,” said Lt. Col. Kyle Peatfield, home station mission commander for 2ndMobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry). “It’s the personal choice in how he developed others to succeed.”



During the ceremony, the brigade colors, a symbol of authority and responsibility, were formally passed from Command Sgt. Maj. King to Command Sgt. Maj. Carter. This tradition signifies the continued commitment to excellence and the trust placed in the new senior enlisted leader.



Carter arrived following his assignment as the senior enlisted advisor of 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, bringing a wealth of experience in soldier development, training, and operational leadership.



King offered reflections from his time as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader.



“What I will remember most is not a single operation or event—it is the character of the Soldiers who carried the mission forward every single day,” said King.



Carter offered the following message to his soldiers.



“I promise to be with you every step of the way as continue to train and prepare for our wartime mission during these uncertain times,” said Carter. "I get to be a Mountain Soldier."



The Commandos of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, continue their mission to provide ready, disciplined, and resilient forces in support of national objectives. The brigade remains committed to building cohesive teams and preparing for any challenge, here at home and around the globe.