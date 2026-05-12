Fort Buchanan Is Feeding the Force Behind Caribbean Operations

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Edwardo Torres, LRC food service specialist, oversees the operation of the Fort Buchanan Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO), under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade— an active-duty unit with a permanent presence at Fort Buchanan. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Edwardo Torres, LRC food service specialist, oversees the operation of the Fort...... read more read more

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Long before a warfighter steps into the field, boards an aircraft or deploys across the Caribbean, the mission often starts inside a climate-controlled warehouse at Fort Buchanan, where operational meals are stored and managed to sustain U.S. military operations throughout the region.

At the center of that mission is the installation’s Logistics Readiness Center (LRC), specifically the Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO) Division under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade— an active-duty unit with a permanent presence at Fort Buchanan.

Through the SSMO, Fort Buchanan stores, manages and distributes Class I sustainment supplies, including Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) and Unitized Group Rations (UGRs), supporting military units operating throughout Puerto Rico and the Caribbean in support of missions tied to U.S. Southern Command.

The operation is centered on a climate-controlled facility capable of storing large quantities of operational meals for military forces across the region. The capability allows the Department of Defense to maintain critical operational food supplies prepositioned in the Caribbean — a region increasingly relevant under the National Defense Strategy.

The SSMO serves as a vital logistics organization responsible for requisitioning, storing and issuing food supplies to military units and field training exercises.

“The meals of our troops are one of the most important things in any operation. Through these facilities we extend the life of the MREs and UGRs. We support military operations on the island and throughout the region,” said Edwardo Torres, LRC food service specialist.

Torres emphasized that the specialized storage capability available at Fort Buchanan is critical for sustaining operational readiness in the Caribbean environment.

“Having the ability to properly manage and store these meals in a secured and climate-controlled facility is a critical matter. Without food, troops cannot perform their mission. These meals require specialized storage conditions to preserve readiness,” he said.

According to Torres, the mission goes beyond warehousing supplies. It directly impacts morale, operational endurance and combat effectiveness.

“Having food keeps morale high. We provide support according to operational requirements. What we do enhances the warfighting lethality of our units in the region,” Torres said.

As the Army’s home in the Caribbean, Fort Buchanan continues serving as a critical logistics and readiness hub for the Department of War in one of the nation’s most strategically important regions.

With an annual budget of nearly $500 million, the installation supports approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve members. Its mission remains focused on enhancing readiness and enabling deployment of units anytime, anywhere.