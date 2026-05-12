A rare family legacy: three Tilley sisters serving together in the 10th Mountain Division

Photo By Spc. Anjelica Chevalier | U.S. Army Maj. Sharlene Tilley, division transportation officer, Maj. Victoria Tilley, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade S1, and Sgt. Sabrina Tilley, an 88M motor transport operator, speak with Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, senior enlisted advisor of the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), inside Hays Hall at Fort Drum, New York, May 7, 2026. The sisters all currently serve within the division, continuing a family legacy of military service shaped by faith, sacrifice and sisterhood. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anjelica Chevalier) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. — Within the Army’s most deployed division, three sisters found themselves under the same flag, carrying forward a legacy that began long before any of them wore the uniform.

Maj. Sharlene Tilley, the division transportation officer, Maj. Victoria Tilley, the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade S1, and Sgt. Sabrina Tilley, an 88M motor transport operator, currently serve together on Fort Drum.

Together, the sisters represent nearly four decades of combined military service shaped by faith, sacrifice and family.

“It’s very rare to have siblings stationed together almost at the same time,” Sabrina said. “It’s definitely a blessing.”

For the Tilley sisters, serving in the same division became more than coincidence. It became a source of strength.

“I think it actually brought us closer,” Sharlene said. “The experiences we share through deployments, field exercises and military life make you appreciate each other even more.”

Although the sisters serve in different career fields and at different levels across the formation, they said serving together in an operationally demanding division strengthened their bond both as Soldiers and mothers in uniform.

“Becoming moms brought us closer,” Victoria said. “I don’t think we would have been as successful as we are without each other.”

Growing up in a military family, the Tilley sisters learned early what sacrifice looked like. Both of their parents served in the Army, and their father was previously assigned to the division. During Desert Storm, their mother made the difficult decision to leave military service behind to raise their children while their father deployed overseas.

Years later, the sisters said they now understand those sacrifices differently.

“Looking back now, we realize how much our parents sacrificed,” Victoria said. “What they gave came from the love they had for their country, their family and the legacy they wanted to leave behind.”

That understanding became especially personal when Victoria was unexpectedly tasked to support the southern border mission shortly after returning from previous overseas assignments.

Without hesitation, her sisters stepped in to help care for her daughter while she was away.

“They covered down to be mommy while I was gone,” Victoria said. “It’s hard, but they did it.”

The sisters described that support system as their “village,” not only within their family, but throughout the division itself.

“Having a team that truly cares and genuinely asks what they can do to help makes it worth it,” Victoria said.

For Sharlene, one of the most meaningful parts of serving together has been the mentorship they provide one another despite differences in rank and experience.

“I definitely get mentorship from our younger sister,” Sharlene said. “Hearing her perspective helps me grow.”

Sabrina, the youngest of the three sisters, said serving alongside her sisters has helped motivate her through both professional and personal challenges.

“It’s a true blessing, honor and legacy,” Sabrina said. “I’m following in their footsteps, but I’m also making my own path.”

Faith remains at the center of the family’s foundation. Through deployments, parenting, long hours and personal battles, the sisters said prayer and family continue to carry them through the challenges of military life.

“We pray for each other every night,” Sharlene said. “That’s what keeps us grounded.”

While reflecting on their time together in the division, the sisters emphasized that supporting one another, rather than competing, became one of the biggest lessons they learned throughout their military careers.

“Don’t compete,” Victoria said. “Walk your own path.”

Sharlene said that mindset strengthened their relationship over the years.

“You’re already competing with the world,” she said. “We can’t afford that in the family.”

Eventually, Army assignments will take the sisters in different directions. The opportunity to serve together under the same patch may never come again.

For Sabrina, the experience is something she knows she will carry long after this assignment ends.

“It’s rare,” Sabrina said softly. “And I’ll never forget this moment.”