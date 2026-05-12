Security Forces Specialist competes at the 2026 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren | Minnesota Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Dennis Campbell, from Duluth, Minn., who serves as a security forces specialist with the 148th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron, is one of twenty-seven service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia participate in the 2026 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition April 15-18, 2026, at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls, Minnesota. This competition tests participants’ knowledge, technical and tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and resilience through a series of demanding events where competitors refine critical warfighting skills. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Michigan National Guard at Fort Custer, April 29 through May 3, 2026. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)&#xD;&#xA; see less | View Image Page

CAMP RIPLEY, Minn. – Staff Sgt. Dennis Campbell, a Security Forces Specialist from the 148th Fighter Wing, competed in the 2026 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition, April 15-18, 2026, at Camp Ripley, Little Falls, Minn. This included a 72-hour traverse over 23 miles and encompassed 27 service members who replicated real-world combat scenarios. The competition included wet gap crossings, night land navigation, and live fire ranges. The technical and tactical proficiency, knowledge, physical endurance, and resilience of participants were tested to evaluate their strengths and shortcomings as soldiers and airmen. Members were from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia.

Before joining the 148th a year and a half ago, Campbell served 6 years in the Minnesota Army National Guard at the 1/94 Cavalry as a 91M Bradley Mechanic. On the civilian side, he is a diesel mechanic who likes to challenge himself and learn new skills. He intentionally incorporates fitness into his routine by going to the gym and occasionally rucking. His outside preparation helped him successfully grasp the mechanical aspects of different weapon systems and develop new skills throughout the training. “If you’re looking to compete, make sure you are physically fit and are comfortable rucking long distances with heavy weight,” said Campbell.

In his experience, the toughest part was the SERE training day, where he was trying to move without being seen. He remained calm to find his points without getting lost during the night land navigation portion. “Everything we learned at the competition will directly benefit our Security Forces Mission on the Air Base Ground Defense side of things,” said SSgt Campbell.

This competition showcases the technical capabilities of our airmen, but also the dedication our members have to fitness and discipline in their own time.