Photo By Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general, United States Army Pacific,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general, United States Army Pacific, addresses military leaders, partners and industry representatives during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, May 14, 2026. The ceremony concluded the three-day event by celebrating the partnerships, collaboration and shared commitment to regional security that brought together allies and partners from across the Indo-Pacific. Clark highlighted the importance of readiness, innovation and trusted relationships in strengthening deterrence and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson) see less | View Image Page

LANPAC 2026 Concludes with Celebration of Partnership, Leadership and Shared Commitment Your browser does not support the audio element.

HONOLULU— The 2026 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition concluded May 14 with a closing ceremony celebrating the partnerships, collaboration, and shared commitment to regional security that defined this year’s gathering, which brought together military leaders, industry experts, and allies from across the Indo-Pacific.



Hosted in Waikiki, the symposium welcomed 25 international delegations, 16 chiefs of army, and more than 2,500 participants throughout the week, reinforcing LANPAC’s role as a premier forum for land forces cooperation and regional security dialogue.



In closing remarks, Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific praised the event's success and reflected on the significance of the relationships strengthened during the symposium.



“The Indo-Pacific is one of the most consequential regions in the world, and gatherings like this demonstrate the power of partnership, trust, and shared commitment,” Clark said as he thanked participating nations, industry partners, Soldiers, families, and the local community for helping make the event possible.



Clark also recognized the contributions of retired Gen. Robert “Bob” Brown, president and chief executive officer of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), crediting his leadership and vision for elevating LANPAC into a world-class forum for strategic dialogue and cooperation.



“Gen. Brown’s leadership has helped shape LANPAC into an event that continues to grow in relevance and impact every year,” Clark said.



U.S. Army Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey, AUSA Vice President of Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) and Soldier Programs, echoed those sentiments, calling LANPAC 2026 “the best LANPAC ever,” while highlighting the energy, engagement, and unity displayed throughout the week’s discussions and events.



The ceremony also included a lighter moment as attendees paid tribute to Brown with humorous recognition of his well-known appreciation for ice cream, drawing laughter and applause from the audience and underscoring the camaraderie that defined the symposium.



The farewell celebration for Brown served as both a heartfelt thank-you and a reminder of the personal relationships that underpin enduring alliances across the Indo-Pacific.



As LANPAC 2026 came to a close, leaders departed with renewed commitment to interoperability, innovation, and collective security, reinforcing the symposium’s central message that strong partnerships remain essential to maintaining peace and stability throughout the region.



The LANPAC Symposium & Exposition is an annual forum that brings together Indo-Pacific military leaders, industry, academia, and government partners to strengthen cooperation, share best practices, and advance integrated land operations across the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility.