14 Fort Knox High Class of 26 graduates celebrate faith at baccalaureate

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Fourteen Fort Knox High School students set to graduate May 16 took time to celebrate faith and conviction at a May 14 baccalaureate hosted for them by chaplains. (US Army photo by Eric Pilgrim, Fort Knox News) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Fourteen Fort Knox High School students set to graduate May 16 took time to celebrate...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fourteen Fort Knox High School students set to graduate on May 16 took time to celebrate faith and conviction at a May 14 baccalaureate hosted for them by chaplains in the Main Post Chapel.

The students are some of the 79 from the Class of 2026 who will walk the stage and earn their diplomas. Many of the students are planning to attend college after graduation

Chaplain (1st Lt.) Lauren Laboy, 4th Cavalry Brigade assistant deputy chaplain, spoke to the students about her own journey of faith and how she came to realize some important lessons about following convictions.

Laboy encouraged the students to never be embarrassed about making mistakes, but instead to walk humbly, take responsibility for your actions, and excel in what gifts God has given them.

Two students, Abigail Ziglar and Katja Sikorski, read scriptures during the celebration. A third, Robert Magalong, delivered a spiritual reading.

Each student received a gift from Club Beyond community director J.K. Adams at the conclusion of the event.