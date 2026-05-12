The strength it takes to keep going

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Szoke | U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler, a fire team member with the 169th Security Forces Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, sits in a patrol vehicle at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 21, 2026. He conducts mobile patrols to deter threats and maintain a visible security presence across the installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Szoke | U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler, a fire team member with the 169th...... read more read more

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. — For Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler, resilience isn’t loud. It doesn’t announce itself or wait for the right moment. Most days, it looks like showing up early, doing the work and carrying weight no one else can see.

Assigned to the 169th Security Forces Squadron, Butler serves as a fire team member responsible for protecting personnel and assets on base. His days begin early and demand constant awareness, discipline and accountability.

“A typical day for me is waking up before everybody else,” Butler said. “Showing up, taking accountability. We arm up for the day and make sure everybody is prepared to work these next 12 to 14 hours.”

That consistency doesn’t just sustain the mission, it also shapes the people behind it. Within that pace, Butler found what matters most isn’t the schedule, but the people moving through it with him. He said lifting someone’s day, even in small ways, is one of the most rewarding parts of the job. However, that mindset took time to develop.

“When I first started out here, I had that mindset of being super cop, super mean, super strict,” Butler said. “And you know what, it was the worst time of my life. The people out here make this job worth coming to every day.”

Mentorship shifted that perspective. He now leads with a simple principle: take care of people, and they will take care of the mission. In a career field where trust is essential, that lesson carries weight.

It also shaped how he sees others. Many of the challenges people face aren’t visible, but they influence everything from focus to performance. Because of that, Butler defines success differently, not as a single moment, but as consistency over time.

“Success is still showing up every single day and trying,” Butler said. “Those small steps add up quicker than the big wins.”

That belief became personal in 2024. A head-on vehicle collision left him with a serious back injury, forcing a sudden adjustment to his daily life.

“I was in a brace… just to be able to sit up straight,” he said. “To this day, my back still hates me for that.”

Recovery demanded a different kind of discipline. Instead of pushing through, Butler had to learn to be patient and give his body time to heal. Seven months later, he completed the Foxtrot Warrior Run 10K, an accomplishment he credits to mental endurance as much as physical ability.

“That was all mental for me,” he said. “Understanding the limitations but not letting those limitations stop me.”

That same discipline now shows up in his daily routine. Butler begins most mornings in the gym, treating it as both a requirement and a reset, preparing him for the day ahead.

Behind that routine is something more constant: Family.

Inspired by his grandfather’s Air Force service, Butler now serves alongside his twin brother, someone he describes as both his closest friend and a driving force.

“My twin brother is my best friend,” Butler said. “Somebody I would absolutely die for if it came down to it.”

That bond shapes his sense of responsibility. For Butler, making sure others return home safely is personal.

Some of the weight he carries is quieter. After the loss of his father, Butler said he still struggles at times with guilt. “At times, I do still find myself blaming myself a lot,” he said.

He added that his father would likely see things differently, reminding him that some things were beyond his control and that he was doing better than he gave himself credit for.

Through it all, Butler has come to see resilience not as something dramatic, but as something steady, built through daily decisions that often go unnoticed.

“These challenges do not define any of us,” he said. “It shows strength to go against the grain, to challenge ways of thinking that haven’t helped anybody.”