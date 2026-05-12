Brazilian and U.S. Navies Conduct Bilateral Maritime Engagement in Atlantic Ocean

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaron Wills | Brazilian Navy Scoprène-class diesel-electric attack submarine BNS Humaita (S 41), Niterói-class frigate Defensora (F 41), and U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), steam in formation alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, during a bilateral maritime engagement in the Atlantic Ocean, May 13, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026, which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaron Wills) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Brazilian and U.S. navies conducted a bilateral maritime engagement as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command (USNAVSOUTH)/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Southern Seas 2026 deployment in the Atlantic Ocean, May 12-13.

The engagement, focused on increasing interoperability between the two navies, included participation by Brazilian Navy Niterói-class frigate BNS Defensora (F 41), Inhaúma-class corvette BNS Barroso (V 34), Riachuelo-class attack submarine BNS Humaitá (S 41), U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

Prior to the engagement, Nimitz and Gridley visited Rio de Janeiro, where Nimitz hosted senior Brazilian military leaders onboard for a reception celebrating the relationship between the United States and Brazil.

“Training alongside our Brazilian partners strengthened far more than tactical proficiency,” said Rear Adm. Cassidy Norman, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11. “Our crews exchanged valuable lessons and best practices in several areas, especially in anti-submarine warfare, while building the professional trust and personal relationships that underpin enduring maritime partnerships. Being able to call each other for coordination and assistance is invaluable to naval leaders serving nations as committed to partnership as ours.”

Training at sea included communications drills, anti-submarine warfare training, maneuvering in formation and air defense exercises.

While underway, Nimitz also hosted a visit of senior Brazilian government and military leaders including Deputy Minister of Defense Joel Rodriguez, Commander of the Brazilian Navy Adm. Marcos Sampaio Olsen, and Commander of the Brazilian Army Gen. Thomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Pavia. The delegation was accompanied by U.S. Embassy to Brazil Charge d'Affaires Gabriel Escobar.

The visit was one of many planned opportunities for distinguished visitors to observe carrier operations aboard Nimitz during Southern Seas 2026.

While onboard, the Brazilian delegation met with Norman and Capt. Joseph Furco, commanding officer of Nimitz. The leaders discussed the Southern Seas 2026 mission and the role of maritime cooperation in the alliance between Brazil and the U.S.

Visitors also observed flight operations and an air power demonstration from Nimitz’ flight deck.

The visit and bilateral training demonstrated the Southern Seas 2026 mission to strengthen existing regional partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new relationships, through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise.

Southern Seas 2026 marks the 11th iteration of the exercise, launched in 2007. Like the previous deployments, Southern Seas 2026 is designed to foster goodwill, strengthen maritime partnerships to counter threats, and build the U.S. Navy’s team alongside partner nation maritime services.

During the deployment, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) is scheduled to conduct passing exercises and operations at sea with partner nation maritime forces as the ships circumnavigate the continent of South America.

NIMCSG consists of Nimitz, Carrier Air Wing 17, Destroyer Squadron 9, and Gridley.

USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces improving regional unity and security.

Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.