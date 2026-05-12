Meet NNSY's Journey Level Leaders: Derek Beamon, David Leon, and Brian Martin Your browser does not support the audio element.

In the February 2026 Service to the Fleet, we shared that seven individuals – six stationed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and one from Naval Regional Maintenance Department, Kings Bay (NRMD-KB) – were accepted into the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Journey Level Leadership (JLL) program for 2026. This month, we’re highlighting three of these individuals - Code 228 Engineering Technician Derek Beamon, Code 133.2 Non-Nuclear Sub-Safe/Carrier Certification Branch Quality Assurance Specialist (Shipbuilding) David Leon, and Code 105.5KB Health Physicist Brian Martin – who are excited for their JLL Journey.



This one-year initiative invites high-performing civilian employees who have demonstrated progressive leadership experience and seek to expand their horizons to join other representatives across the enterprise in a hybrid environment for learning. With classroom instruction, networking opportunities, team building, a 90-day rotation, and a Capstone project pursuing an issue that aligns with the NAVSEA Campaign Plan – this experience not only builds up their toolbelt for future endeavors but also connects them directly to headquarters, the other shipyards, warfare centers, regional maintenance centers, and other areas across the enterprise that they may have never been linked to previously in their daily roles.



To learn more about the JLL program and to stay up-to-date with future announcements for application, please visit [https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA_JLL](https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA_JLL).



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David Leon, Code 133.2 Non-Nuclear Sub-Safe/Carrier Certification Branch Quality Assurance Specialist (Shipbuilding)



Quality Assurance Specialist David Leon is responsible for ensuring SUBSAFE and further requirements are adhered to within the Carrier Certification Program at NNSY. “I perform reviews for the re-entry control documentation, certifying that production work has been completed and reviewed for accuracy and completeness,” he said. “The mechanic may have completed all of the production work, but a job is not officially certified complete until it receives the required signature from the Certification branch.”



Leon was quite familiar with the JLL Program when he saw the announcement, because he previously graduated from the NAVSEA NextGen Leadership Program in 2023, which is considered the first tier of the NAVSEA Leadership Continuum. He jumped at the chance to take on the second-tier challenge with the JLL and followed the rigorous application process, joining 22 others from across the enterprise for this year’s cadre.



“People keep asking me, ‘What do you get when you graduate?’”, said Leon. “My answer is nothing, just a plaque and the experience. I do not have a particular goal. I don’t like to act with rewards in mind, I act purely for self-improvement. JLL will consistently force me to take on new challenges and allow me to grow being comfortable with being uncomfortable.”



He noted a quote from Theodore Roosevelt, “’The only man who never makes a mistake is the man who never does anything.’ I want to take on whatever opportunities are out there for me to try. That’s how you open yourself up for improvement.”



He continued, “programs like these are very important because they allow you to realize that NAVSEA is bigger than the shipyard. JLL gives you the opportunity to have a 90-day rotation at any NAVSEA command in the United States. That allows you to see how other NAVSEA commands perform, what their missions are, and gives you the opportunity to explore new opportunities. I encourage everyone to see what opportunities are out there. Make it known to your supervisor that you plan to apply and go into these opportunities with confidence. Never think you are not good enough for the opportunity. Remember – you never know what you’re truly capable of until you try!”



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Derek Beamon, Code 228 Engineering Technician



Derek Beamon has provided more than 23 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Government, currently serving as an Engineering Technician at NNSY where he provides instruction and coordinates workforce development initiatives for the Non-Nuclear Engineering Department (Code 228). With a drive to expand his horizons for his career in government service, he jumped at the chance to apply for the JLL when the application period opened.



“I thought this would be a unique opportunity for me to broaden my perspective, connect with senior leaders, and explore new pathways for advancement,” said Beamon. “I was compelled to apply for the JLL and to my surprise and deep gratitude, I was selected to join our cadre. This moment reminded me that growth often comes when we step forward with courage, and it affirmed the value of investing in both personal development and the future culture of our organization.”



Beamon had set his goals for the JLL to not only increase his skillset in leadership, but to also strengthen his networking skills and develop a career road map to help identify potential pathways for advancement for him. He is excited to dive into further learning within the JLL and step out of his comfort zone, working together with his teammates to best understand how everyone plays a part in the operation and sustainment of the Navy’s mission for warfighting readiness, as well as bring positive and innovative change to the enterprise.



“I encourage everyone interested in applying to take that leap,” said Beamon. “If leadership is your path, apply! It will broaden your perspective, identify personal and professional gaps to close, provide an opportunity to build networks, and strengthen your confidence to lead diverse teams. Programs like JLL stretch you beyond your comfort zone, sharpen your communication, and give you tools to shape culture with humility and courage. You’ll walk away not only with skills, but with relationships and insights that empower you to rise to any challenge.”



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Brian Martin, Code 105.5KB Health Physicist



Health Physicist Kelly Brian Martin, currently the Radiological Laboratory Lead for Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department Kings Bay (NRMD - KB), heard about the JLL Program through his chain of command and saw it as an opportunity to network with other managers at different NAVSEA facilities. “This program allows people from different walks to get a glimpse of how the rest of the program functions, from weapons to funding and acquisitions,” he said. “That side of the enterprise for me is a mystery and I am excited to explore those options.” Ready to take this next step in his career path, Martin followed the application process, which was signed off by NNSY’s SES. He was then selected to join the cadre alongside his fellow teammates.



“My goals are to meet a lot of interesting people throughout the program and see what the different factions are for the organization beyond the maintenance and operational aspect,” he said. “I have been indoctrinated through the radiological controls and nuclear power side of NAVSEA and I am interested with the other options.”



Martin is excited to see what this program entails and what doors it could open up for him as he continues to serve the Navy – and he hopes others will be inspired to also look into these programs and apply themselves. “If you’re looking for ways to grow in your professional journey, I say don’t be afraid to apply,” he said. “Speak with your supervisors and get recommendations, write an essay about what you want for your career and then seek guidance for how to achieve your goals through programs like this. Don’t be afraid to take that first step!”