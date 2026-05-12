More Than a Cleanup: Building a Bond

Photo By Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis | U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, pose for a group photo after picking up trash for a volunteer clean-up event hosted by the MCAS Iwakuni Single Marine Program at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 24, 2026. The MCAS Iwakuni SMP hosted a clean-up as part of the SMP Days of Service, a five-day clean-up event to improve community relations both on and off the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis | U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, pose for a group photo...... read more read more

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan — Empty plastic bottles hide between blades of grass, while crushed soda cans and crinkled wrappers sit forgotten on the grainy pavement. With gloved hands, service members reach for the foreign objects tainting nature, helping preserve the environment of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

Every month, on the first Tuesday, MCAS Iwakuni’s Single Marine Program organizes a volunteer event allowing service members to demonstrate their want of making a difference for the environment. During the event, volunteers search for trash, ensuring any accumulated debris is properly disposed of, allowing for a cleaner area.

“To give your personal time and day to volunteer to help someone other than yourself, is the main part of volunteering,” said Arturo Duque, the Single Marine Program Coordinator. “Because when you start to think of someone else other than yourself then you start to realize, life’s not that bad.”

By removing even the smallest pieces of trash, volunteers help maintain a cleaner and healthier environment for the installation community.

“At the very end of the cleanup, you can see that they’re keeping our community clean,” said Daniel Zumido, the MCAS Iwakuni SMP specialist.”

Arriving at a new duty station, particularly overseas, can be overwhelming for junior service members, often due to being away from family and friends, leading to self-isolation. Volunteering in a cleanup gives Marines and Sailors—especially new service members—the opportunity to introduce the Marines and Sailors to mainland Japan and the relationships it has to offer.

The SMP hosted an event known as ‘Days of Service,’ a five-day cleanup event to give service members an opportunity to be seen for their work and time put into maintaining the community’s cleanliness. From little candy wrappers to big plastic bags, service members collect trash across the air station. During this event, not only do service members contribute to the overall readiness of the installation by keeping it clean, but they also support the cleanliness of the surrounding area of Iwakuni, Japan.

The importance of maintaining the wellbeing of Japan’s environment isn’t only about the physical appearance, but about the culture Japan holds, with cleanliness being associated with purity and respect. Service members honor those Japanese traditions by partaking in these volunteer events to ensure the place they call home lives up to the standard Japan has held for generations.

“In Iwakuni, it’s highly frowned upon to throw your trash anywhere,” said Zumido. “If we’re all living in the same place, we should all contribute to maintaining the beauty of Japan.”

About once every two months, the SMP hosts an event for volunteers to clean nearby areas, including local beaches and the Kintaikyo Bridge. The Kintaikyo Bridge—a historical landmark that was built in Iwakuni centuries ago—serves as a part of Iwakuni’s traditional landmarks. The bridge is popular among tourists due to its unique architectural design, which makesitmore susceptible to trash; caring for the surrounding area of the bridge exhibits the respect service members have towards the nation’s customs.

“By continuing to do these events and continuing to have these cleanups with the local community, it definitely builds a better relationship with our host nation.” said Zumido.

While the language barrier can make conversing difficult, communication goes beyond words. The actions of the volunteers speak to the local community; these actions are not only appreciated but they resonate deeply with the residents. When Marines and Sailors dedicate their time to cleaning up, they transform a simple interaction with local residents into something much more meaningful that brings both communities together.

“They’re always happy after a year of cleaning up; the next year they offered to give us free bentos and waters,” said Duque. “They’re happy that we come back. We make it a point to go back every year to those spots where they need us, where they want us, and do the best we can.”

By working shoulder-to-shoulder with the local residents to maintain the environment, MCAS Iwakuni is able to bridge cultural gaps and create a beneficial impact. By working to ensure the community has a clean environment to live in, service members demonstrate that they aren’t just passing visitors but neighbors who care. These events create impactful connections, resulting in the continued cultivation of trust with the Japanese community, opening doors to possible future events.

“The local community loves meeting Americans and loves seeing that there are people who care about keeping this nation clean,” said Zumido.

What started as simple cleanups for service members to take care of their community’s environment has strengthen into a much stronger bond with the host nation, building on friendships and strengthening the camaraderie between the U.S. military and our host nation of Japan.

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