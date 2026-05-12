NSWC Crane Sailor brings Fleet to the lab to elevate electromagnetic warfare capabilities

Photo By Sarah Oh | AT2 Weaver receives the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM) from NSWC Crane Commanding Officer, CAPT Rex Boonyobhas. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sarah Oh | AT2 Weaver receives the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM) from NSWC...... read more read more

A Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) Sailor and Avionics Technician has spent his decade-long career honing his knowledge and expertise in electromagnetic warfare to support the Fleet. Avionics Technician Petty Officer Second Class (AT2) Jeffrey Weaver joined the U.S. Navy after receiving his bachelor’s degree. He specialized in maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair of transmitter and radar packages to support F/A-18 platforms and ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming Systems.

In 2023, AT2 Weaver transferred to NSWC Crane, where he continues to support the Navy’s mission and capabilities by bringing operator-level feedback to engineering building and maintaining tools. This includes scheduled and unscheduled repair of ALQ-99 transmitters, which protect aircraft such as the F/A-18 by disrupting enemy radar.

Working at a federal research and development laboratory forges strong bonds and enables collaboration between the military and civilian workforce.

“The highlight of my time at Crane would be the conversion of the Low Band Transmitter to Low Band Consolidated Transmitters for domestic and Foreign Military Sales programs,” said AT2 Weaver. “The knowledge shared and gained from my time here [is important to me]. I was able to share my expertise on Low Band Transmitters, and my experiences from working in the Fleet with the engineers and civilian technicians. I gained a lot of new insights and knowledge working on transmitters at a deeper level than many of my fellow service members will ever experience.”

AT2 Weaver said his time at NSWC Crane will be valuable as he continues his career.

“I believe the role of a technician in this field is becoming more crucial as technology continues to improve and develop,” he said. “Being able to maintain and repair assets in the Fleet with the knowledge gained here will only improve mission readiness. Developing the skills that allow the Navy to maintain air superiority to protect our aircraft and troops is vital in our nation’s current climate.”

Knowing the impact of his efforts is motivating for AT2 Weaver.

“I find the work important because the work we do here helps Fleet Readiness Centers like Whidbey, the ships in the fleet, and ultimately the pilots flying dangerous missions overseas. Knowing what I work on can help the Navy to fly more missions safely is very important to me.”

About NSWC Crane |NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Strategic Missions, Electromagnetic Warfare, and Expeditionary Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi-spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today's Warfighter.