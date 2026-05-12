Lt. Col. Wilbur S. Oles IV Retires After 22 Years of Service in the Marine Corps

Photo By Cpl. Seferino Gamez | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Wilbur Oles, the operations officer of Marine Corps Station Miramar, embraces his wife during his retirement ceremony at MCAS Miramar, California, May 8, 2026. Oles retired after 22 years of honorable and dedicated service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seferino Gamez) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. -- Lieutenant Colonel Wilbur S. Oles IV concluded 22 years of honorable service in the Marine Corps during his retirement ceremony on the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar flightline on May 8, 2026. The crowd of Marines who gathered to bid farewell and congratulate him was a testament not just to his decorated career, but to the personal impact he had on each of them. While a decorated aviator, it was his leadership, rooted in his philosophy of "leading with love," that left an indelible mark on the Marine Corps.

Preceded by generations of service members, it was no surprise that Lt. Col. Oles was drawn to swear the oath and don the nation’s cloth. Through his great-grandfather’s service as an army engineer and his grandfather’s service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Oles developed an unequivocal respect for the commitment made by service members to a cause greater than themselves. With no doubt, Oles stated that his grandfather, Wilbur “Bill” S. Oles II, was the “embodiment of the greatest generation.”

Yet, while his grandfather’s service inspired his military path, Oles was further drawn to a career in service and leadership through his family’s deep roots in education. Both of Oles’ parents, Diane and Wilbur “Scott” Oles III, had lifelong careers in teaching, and even Oles’ grandfather, Bill, worked in education after retiring from the Navy. "It’s what Oleses do; we are teachers," said Lt. Col. Oles, and it was through the model of teachers that Oles learned what it meant to dedicate oneself to a community and that “teaching is synonymous with leadership,” inevitably leading him to seek a career dedicated to serving others.

Through this unwavering desire to develop into a selfless leader and dedicate himself to a greater cause, it is unsurprising that Oles found himself set on becoming a United States Marine. He noted that “there is part of us that wants to challenge and push ourselves harder to meet and exceed our own capabilities,” but in the Marine Corps it gives that desire a deeper meaning. Oles continues, “With the Marine Corps, it demands this through the inherent feeling of never wanting to let your fellow Marine down – that you must force yourself into your absolute best version for the benefit of your brothers and sisters in arms and expect they do the same.”

In May 2004, Oles graduated from Norwich University, swore the oath, and began his career in Marine Corps Aviation. With over 2,800 flight hours in the MV-22B Osprey and UC-35D Citation, Oles built a reputation for precision under pressure and unwavering professionalism. However, his impact expanded far beyond the cockpit. Throughout his two decades of service—from his time as a Weapons and Tactics Instructor and Commanding Officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 to his final role as Director of Operations at MCAS Miramar—Oles left a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of the enlisted Marines and officers he led.

From their first interaction, Sgt. Maj. Alejandro Garcia Jr., sergeant major of MCAS Miramar, knew that Oles possessed not just a profound command presence, but the “presence of an alpha.” From observing him interact with Marines to sitting in his briefs, Garcia developed deep admiration for Oles, which he began to express by yelling “you’re a freaking animal” at him every time they saw each other. What would blossom into their daily competition of who could yell that phrase at the other first, also became an apparent display of the undeniable fidelity and camaraderie that Oles fostered with each of his Marines. After Garcia jokingly described Oles as the duality of a “big ogre not to be messed with” and a “gentle giant,” Garcia continued, “[Oles] raises the standard for everyone, and the people around him can’t help but emulate his attributes.” While Oles’ hallway interactions will be missed, his influence within the ranks will remain.

Oles’ profound personal influence was matched by his professional excellence. Recognized by the Navy League of the United States for his outstanding accomplishments and contributions, Oles was bestowed the 2026 General Holland M. Smith Award for Operational Competence. Named for the Father of Modern U.S. Amphibious Warfare, whose bold leadership set the precedence for everlasting operational competence in the naval service, this award is given annually to an officer or enlisted Marine who has made an outstanding impact and personal contribution in advancing the readiness and competence of Corps.

“Lt. Col. Oles represents the very best of the Marine Corps,” said Col. R. Erik Herrmann, commanding officer of MCAS Miramar. “I have watched him solve the hardest problems at MCAS Miramar with a level of humility and consistency that never draws attention to himself, even when the results are extraordinary. When I thank him for making the impossible happen and he simply says, ‘It’s what we do,’ it tells you everything about his character and the lasting impact he has had on the Marine Corps.” It is this caliber of humility and unfaltering commitment to the armed services that is the foundation of his legacy.

As Oles now transitions into his next chapter of life, he offers his wisdom to the next generation of leaders. Oles said “I genuinely believe that joy makes even the longest journeys short, that joy is fundamentally based in the experiences that you share with the people you love: family and friends, fellow Marines, and service members that are present throughout each of those chapters in your career. It’s sad to leave at the end of a career but those shared experiences and memories with others are what make, not just the journey, but the decision to move on to the next chapter all worth it.”

The legacy of Lt. Col. Oles’ military career will live on through his mentorship and personal influence which he bestowed upon the Marines who served alongside him. As Oles transitions to a career in civilian aviation, he carries with him the very principles of selfless service and “leading with love,” he so effectively instilled in a generation of Marines.