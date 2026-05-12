AFAS leaders connect with Airmen at Travis AFB

Photo By Airman Marharyta Chumakova | Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas, left, Air Force Aid Society chief...... read more read more Photo By Airman Marharyta Chumakova | Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas, left, Air Force Aid Society chief executive officer, speaks to first sergeants at the Military and Family Readiness Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 5, 2026. AFAS leaders met with commanders, first sergeants and community partners to discuss resources available to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Officials from the Air & Space Forces Aid Societyvisited Travis Air Force Base, California, May 5, 2026, to raise awareness about programs and resources available to Airmen and Guardians.

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, who leads AFAS, and Chief Development Officer Packy Lyden represented the organization during the visit.

AFAS has supported military families for more than 80 years. Begun in 1942 by Army Air Forces Gen. Henry H. Arnold and his wife, Bee, the Air Force established the organization to meet the continuing financial needs of Airmen, particularly during times of war or crisis.

“Built for Airmen, by Airmen, the program still carries its core mission today while evolving to accommodate today’s military,” said Thomas. “We want to be there in a crisis. We want to be there for our Airmen and Guardians when they need us.”

Today, AFAS helps service members through financial, education and community support programs. These programs include non-interest loans, scholarships, childcare assistance and other opportunities that support the Air and Space Force community.

AFAS programs help Total Force Airmen and Guardians navigate challenges associated with military life, assist dependents pursuing education and provide grants to meet immediate financial needs while supporting long-term stability. Thomas said the organization’s largest impacts currently include helping meet basic living expenses and natural disaster-related assistance.

“There are also a lot of expenses that TRICARE may not cover and we may be able to help,” said Thomas. “We’ve seen a rise in autism diagnoses within families, and we are able to provide funding for associated equipment or other specialized medical equipment such as infant cranial helmets.”

The organization also awards approximately $5 million annually in education scholarships for dependents. In 2025, AFAS provided $11.6 million in direct assistance to more than 12,600 individuals and families.

Already this year AFAS provided more than $1.5 million to Airmen affected by Typhoon Sinlaku and more than a million in support for military families during the government shutdown. In late 2024 AFAS providedmore than $4.5 million to Airmen and Guardians impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. But more common support, Thomas said, includes childcare funds for those moving, car seats for new parents who are E-1s to E-5s and financial assistancefor emergency travel.

“We’re the Air Force’s relief organization created for Airmen, by Airmen and now Guardians,” said Thomas. “They need to know there’s an organization within the Air Force that has their back, and we are here for them on their hardest day.”

For more information, go to AFAS.org.