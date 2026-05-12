La. Guard hosts Region V Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Scott Longstreet | A Soldier competing in the Region V Best Warrior Competition rappels from a training tower at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. The four-day competition tested Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas in a series of physically and mentally demanding events designed to evaluate military proficiency, leadership and readiness. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Scott Longstreet | A Soldier competing in the Region V Best Warrior Competition rappels from a training...... read more read more

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By Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – Twelve Soldiers and noncommissioned officers representing Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas competed in the Region V Best Warrior Competition at Louisiana National Guard installation Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, May 4-8, 2026.

The annual competition tested participants on the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons proficiency, land navigation, warrior tasks and leadership boards designed to evaluate readiness, technical proficiency and Soldier skills.

Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman Jr., LANG command senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Sud A. Robertson, LANG command senior enlisted advisor– Army, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dorian Brumley, LANG Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant, hosted the competition. Col. Augusto Villalaz, director of the joint staff, presided over the awards ceremony at the conclusion of the event.

“In the last few days, we have seen the very best this region has to offer,” Villalaz said. “We have seen determination and grit, and we have seen what right looks like.”

Events throughout the competition included the Army Fitness Test, individual weapons qualification with the M4 rifle and M17 pistol, land navigation, warrior task lanes, obstacle courses, leadership boards and a 12-mile ruck march.

“As we all know in the military, no warrior stands alone,” Villalaz said. “To the support team, you are the unsung heroes. Your hard work ensured this event was tough but fair.”

At the conclusion of the competition, Staff Sgt. Elija Steil, assigned to Bravo Company, 39th Brigade Support Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard, and Spc. Christian Welch, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 205th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, LANG, were named Region V’s 2026 Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year.

Each winner received the Army Achievement Medal and will advance to represent Region V at the National Guard Bureau Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Florida National Guard later this year.

The Best Warrior Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills, promotes esprit de corps across the force and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army values and the warrior ethos.