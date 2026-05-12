Behind the Beret

Photo By Airman Hayden Crowder | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Korey Evans, 50th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned...... read more read more Photo By Airman Hayden Crowder | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Korey Evans, 50th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of installation security, stands in front of two radomes on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 14, 2026. These radomes are built to house and protect sensitive radar antennas from outside elements while allowing radio waves to pass through them with minimal disruption. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen Hayden Crowder) see less | View Image Page

In a proclamation describing law enforcement’s essential role in the United States of America, President John F. Kennedy wrote:



“Whereas it is important that people throughout our country know and understand the problems, duties and responsibilities of their police departments and that members of our law enforcement agencies recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property, by protecting them against violence or disorder, and by protecting the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression or intimidation.”



The U.S. Air Force Security Forces members of Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, stand guard every day, ready to the defend the U.S. Space Force installation, its assets and its people. Like many other law enforcement officers, these defenders remain ready and are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice, to lay down their lives in the line of duty. Because of their dedication, these defenders are celebrated during National Police Week.



Originating in 1962, Peace Officers Memorial Day was created by congress and signed as Public Law 87-726 by President Kennedy, designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week it falls on as National Police Week. However, it wouldn’t be until 20 years later, in 1982, that the first Peace Officers’ Memorial Service would be held. This small gathering at Senate Park in Washington D.C, was hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police, sparking the emergence of events that would celebrate law enforcement officers for years to come.



“Police Week is important because it recognizes the dedication and sacrifices of Security Forces members,” said Senior Airmen Giana Couch, 50th Security Forces Squadron member. “Our career field often requires long hours, heavy gear and the ability to handle difficult situations professionally. Being acknowledged for that commitment helps reinforce morale and reminds us that our efforts are valued.”



National Police Week serves as a chance to highlight the sacrifices made by defenders, celebrate their service and honor those who have fallen in line of duty.



While scanning common access cards at the gate and pulling over traffic offenders on base are their most outward facing jobs, Security Forces members also play a critical role in protecting mission assets.



“I’m responsible for ensuring personnel and mission critical resources are safeguarded,” said Tech. Sgt. Korey Evans, 50th SFS, noncommissioned officer in charge of installation security. “I must do my job efficiently to reduce vulnerabilities before adversaries could potentially exploit them. The oversight of my job ensures the installation is meeting major command requirements while ensuring a no fail mission.”



Being a member of Security Forces, Airmen must make hard decisions, stay calm in stressful situations and have the courage to defend others. National Police Week is celebrated to display the important role these defenders play in the service of others.



“In the future, I hope to see greater participation from members of other career fields during Police Week events,” said Couch. “Increased involvement would give them a better understanding of how Security Forces trains, operates and supports the broader mission, while also strengthening camaraderie across the installation.”



National Police Week allows for a brief understanding of what Security Forces members do to defend Air Force and Space Force installations and appreciation for their critical role in safeguarding the mission.



For more information on the 50th SFS click [here.](https://www.petersonschriever.spaceforce.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/2815741/50th-security-forces-squadron/)