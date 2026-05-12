Space Base Delta 3 Invites Civic and Aerospace Leaders to Los Angeles Air Force Base

Photo By Capt. Michelle Chang | U.S. Space Force Col. Andrew Dermanoski, commander of Space Base Delta 3, leads a discussion during a base visit at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., May 11, 2026. The dialogue emphasized the need for collaboration between the base and regional partners to empower the force and support the region in its critical role in the national space enterprise and national defense. (U.S. Space Force photo by Capt. Michelle Chang) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Michelle Chang | U.S. Space Force Col. Andrew Dermanoski, commander of Space Base Delta 3, leads a...... read more read more

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space Base Delta 3 leadership hosted a coalition of regional civic and aerospace leaders for a base visit, May 11, 2026. The event was a concerted effort to foster foundational relationships with prominent regional partners and emphasized the vital role of the aerospace industry in the regional economy.

“We need the community to be that larger springboard for our mission,” said Col. Andrew Dermanoski, SBD3 commander. “That's why we're looking at the entirety of Southern California to ensure we have the landscape to continue our dominance and stay in the lead.”

The collaboration and support of the community is essential to ensure Airmen and Guardians have the infrastructure to stay resilient and accomplish the mission, while the base’s presence is vital for regional partners to develop the workforce and secure Southern California’s critical role in the national space enterprise.

An advocate for regional stakeholders, the newly formed Southern Pacific Aero-Defense Alliance’s leadership identified a collective vision of a deeply connected and integrated regional aerospace community.

“Our main focus is to just bring the clustered, siloed aerospace community together,” said Pennie Burnham, chief executive officer of SPADA. “We’re hoping to bridge and strengthen the workforce talent pipeline, connect the different siloed areas within Southern California.”

This event established a formidable coalition dedicated to tangible outcomes. Collaboratively, the partnership bolsters community and legislative support for SBD3’s mission readiness and the base’s needs which in turn empowers regional partners to build talent pipelines and expand the industry’s horizon, ensuring Southern California’s future in the arsenal of freedom.

The group included leaders from SPADA, the South Bay Aerospace Alliance, the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, and the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Local legislative officials, including Mayor of El Segundo Chris Pimentel, Redondo Beach Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic, and representatives from the offices of Congressman Ted Lieu, Sen. Ben Allen, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barge, were also in attendance.