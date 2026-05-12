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    Fort Sill celebrates Leadership Fort Sill Cohort 008 graduates

    Leadership Fort Sill Graduation Ceremony

    Photo By Edward Muniz | Twenty-seven members of Fort Sill’s civilian workforce graduated as Cohort 008 of...... read more read more

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Story by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FORT SILL, Okla. (May 14, 2026) — Twenty-seven members of Fort Sill’s civilian workforce graduated as Cohort 008 of the Leadership Fort Sill program May 14, 2026, highlighting the installation’s continued investment in developing collaborative and adaptive leaders across the Army Civilian Corps.

    Established in 2018, Leadership Fort Sill is an eight-month professional development program designed for GS-11 through GS-13 civilian employees. The course connects personnel from across the installation — including schools, training brigades, garrison staff and tenant organizations — to strengthen leadership skills, expand organizational awareness and foster lasting professional relationships.

    Dr. Alvin Peterson, Fires Center of Excellence deputy to the commanding general, said the program helps Army civilians better understand how their roles contribute to Fort Sill’s larger mission of supporting Soldiers and warfighters across the force.

    “Sometimes people lose sight of their own growth because of what they do every day,” Peterson said. “This is an opportunity to remind them of how critical they are to that very important mission.”

    Through monthly sessions featuring leadership instruction, organizational tours, mentorship and crisis management exercises, participants gain practical experience solving complex challenges while building cross-functional networks that support Fort Sill’s mission readiness.

    Elizabeth Whittington, a paralegal specialist with the Staff Judge Advocate legal section and graduate of Cohort 008 said the program provided valuable networking and mentorship opportunities.

    “I learned what all of the different agencies around Fort Sill do that I had never experienced before,” Whittington said. “They also set you up with a mentor, and having a mentor out here at Fort Sill is the best. They help you with professional issues, personal issues and even resume writing. It’s really nice to have someone as a senior mentor who has more experience than you have.”

    Since its launch, Leadership Fort Sill has graduated approximately 250 Army civilian professionals, continuing to strengthen leadership development and organizational cohesion across the installation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 17:03
    Story ID: 565326
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Sill celebrates Leadership Fort Sill Cohort 008 graduates, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Leadership Fort Sill Graduation Ceremony
    Leadership Fort Sill Graduation Ceremony
    Leadership Fort Sill Graduation Ceremony
    Leadership Fort Sill Graduation Ceremony
    Leadership Fort Sill Graduation Ceremony
    Leadership Fort Sill Graduation Ceremony
    Leadership Fort Sill Graduation Ceremony
    Leadership Fort Sill Graduation Ceremony
    Leadership Fort Sill Graduation Ceremony
    Leadership Fort Sill Graduation Ceremony

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