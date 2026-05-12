Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Fort Buchanan leadership met with United States Postal Service Puerto Rico–Caribbean...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Fort Buchanan leadership met with United States Postal Service Puerto Rico–Caribbean District Manager Carlos E. Del Toro and his staff, May 12, at the USPS district headquarters to strengthen collaboration efforts supporting Soldiers, Families, and military communities across Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. see less | View Image Page

Delivering Readiness: Fort Buchanan, USPS Strengthen Partnership Across Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Fort Buchanan leadership met with United States Postal Service Puerto Rico–Caribbean District Manager Carlos E. Del Toro and his staff, May 12, at the USPS district headquarters to strengthen collaboration efforts supporting Soldiers, Families, and military communities across Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.



Representing Fort Buchanan during the meeting were Ulises Marrero, deputy to the garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation senior enlisted advisor



Discussions focused on opportunities to expand collaboration between both organizations in ways that enhance support capabilities, improve communication efforts, and strengthen services available to the military community throughout Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.



Reliable postal operations remain an important component of military readiness and quality of life, supporting communication, delivery of essential items, administrative operations, and the sustainment of deployed and mobilizing forces across the region.



The engagement reflects Fort Buchanan’s continued efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships that enhance readiness and improve support capabilities for service members and their Families throughout the region.



“Fort Buchanan’s mission goes beyond the installation gates,” said Marrero. “Partnerships like this one with the USPS help us expand access to information and services that directly support the readiness and quality of life of our military community across Puerto Rico.”



Del Toro highlighted the importance of collaboration between federal agencies operating in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.



“The USPS maintains a unique presence in communities across the island,” said Del Toro. “Working together allows us to better support those who serve our nation and ensure military Families remain connected to important resources and opportunities.”



Fort Buchanan serves approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve service members, enabling military readiness and deployment capabilities throughout Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.