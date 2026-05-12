Corps of Engineers kicks off National Safe Boating Week with safety reminders for recreation site visitors

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, kicks off National Safe Boating Week by reminding boaters at our recreation sites to be smart while on the water. Last year marked our 18th consecutive year without a water-related fatality at our recreation sites.



National Safe Boating Week is May 16-22.



“While National Safe Boating Week highlights safe boating practices and water safety for a 7-day stretch, safety on and near the water is a year-round best practice. Always wear your life jacket and take a safe boating course – many states now require it,” said Tamryn Frauenshuh, natural resources planner for the Recreation and Natural Resources Branch. “Classes are often available in online formats, or you can look for local resources that may offer hands on courses, such as the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. “



One of the most important things to learn as a boater is how to properly rescue a person who’s gone overboard without a personal flotation device.Due to the danger involved, it is recommended that you never go near anybody struggling to stay afloat.Instead, use the “Reach, Throw, Row, Go for Help” method to prevent a multiple fatalities incident.This technique involves:



1\. REACH: Hold on to the dock or your boat and reach your hand\, a boat oar\, a fishing pole\, or whatever you have nearby\, to the person\.

2\. THROW: If you can't reach far enough\, toss things that float for the person to grab\.

3\. ROW: If you're in a boat\, use the oars to move the boat closer to the person in the water\, or call out to a nearby boat for help\. Don't use the boat's motor close to a person in the water\, they could be injured by the propeller\.

4\. DON'T GO: Don't go into the water unless you are trained\. Call out for help\.



Remember, even a strong swimmer can drown trying to help others. If all else fails, go for help.



Accidents, injuries and fatalities can often be prevented by following the posted signs or buoys. Stay within designated boating zones wherever they are marked.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2026 Date Posted: 05.14.2026 16:34 Story ID: 565321 Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers kicks off National Safe Boating Week with safety reminders for recreation site visitors, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.