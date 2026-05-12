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    NAVFAC Northwest awards marine waterfront architect and engineering services contract

    SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Story by Amanda Surmeier 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest

    NAVFAC Northwest awards marine waterfront architect and engineering services contract

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest awarded a $249 million indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity type contract to WSP Solutions, Inc. of Tacoma, Washington, for marine waterfront architect and engineering services May 13.

    The contracted work primarily consists of design and engineering services to produce construction documents for marinewaterfront projects at various locations. Work will be performed across the NAVFAC Northwest area of operations—including Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

    “Navigating the complexities of marine environmental and safety regulations with operational requirements is paramount for all waterfront operations,” said NAVFAC Northwest commanding officer Capt. Preston Taylor. “This contract delivers the essential planning, design, and technical oversight necessary to modernize our waterfront structures and decisively enable the fleet.”

    For questions or concerns, please contact the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest Public Affairs Office at mailto:navfacnwpao@us.navy.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 17:11
    Story ID: 565315
    Location: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Northwest awards marine waterfront architect and engineering services contract, by Amanda Surmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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