(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery

    Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery

    Photo By Amabilia Payen | William Beaumont Army Medical Center nurses gather around the Joint Commission booth...... read more read more

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Story by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery
    FORT BLISS, Texas – The Department of Primary Care at William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted a Nursing Skills Fair at the Hugo V. Mendoza Clinic on Fort Bliss on May 7. The event, held in conjunction with national Nurses Week, combined mandatory clinical training to maintain competency, policy compliances and team-building activities designed to boost morale and celebrate the nursing staff.

    As the backbone of the Defense Health Agency's healthcare delivery system, nurses play a critical role in maintaining a medically ready force. The skills fair allowed military and civilian nurses to refresh their clinical competencies, ensuring they continue to provide safe, high-quality, and evidence-based care to Soldiers and their families.

    "We conduct our event during Nurses Week because we want to ensure our nursing team members feel valued and empowered," said Lt. Col. Marisol Diaz, chief nurse for the Department of Primary Care. "Primary care is focused on readiness, and they are at the forefront of care for not only the Soldier, but also the family."

    Participants rotated through various educational stations to learn about new medical trends and refresh their knowledge on standard life-saving procedures. Joel Sanchez, a registered nurse at the Mendoza Clinic, emphasized that staying updated on medical training directly translates to better healthcare delivery and patient outcomes for the Fort Bliss community.

    "When a nurse has a lot of knowledge, it makes them more trustworthy, and patients have more confidence in you," Sanchez said. "Our main job is to take care of Soldiers and their families so they can continue to serve and be productive."

    By investing in continuous education and taking time to celebrate their staff, WBAMC empowers its nurses to act as strong patient advocates while sustaining the health, lethality, and readiness of the U.S. Army.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 15:24
    Story ID: 565308
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery
    Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery
    Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WBAMC
    nurse training event
    nurse
    WBAMC Nursing Skills Fair 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version