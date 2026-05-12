Photo By Amabilia Payen | William Beaumont Army Medical Center nurses gather around the Joint Commission booth...... read more read more Photo By Amabilia Payen | William Beaumont Army Medical Center nurses gather around the Joint Commission booth hosted by WBAMC Quality Management, and try to answer TJC questions, testing their knowledge during a WBAMC Nursing Skills Fair held during Nurses Week, on May 7, 2026, at Hugo V. Mendoza Primary Care Clinic. see less | View Image Page

Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BLISS, Texas – The Department of Primary Care at William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted a Nursing Skills Fair at the Hugo V. Mendoza Clinic on Fort Bliss on May 7. The event, held in conjunction with national Nurses Week, combined mandatory clinical training to maintain competency, policy compliances and team-building activities designed to boost morale and celebrate the nursing staff.



As the backbone of the Defense Health Agency's healthcare delivery system, nurses play a critical role in maintaining a medically ready force. The skills fair allowed military and civilian nurses to refresh their clinical competencies, ensuring they continue to provide safe, high-quality, and evidence-based care to Soldiers and their families.



"We conduct our event during Nurses Week because we want to ensure our nursing team members feel valued and empowered," said Lt. Col. Marisol Diaz, chief nurse for the Department of Primary Care. "Primary care is focused on readiness, and they are at the forefront of care for not only the Soldier, but also the family."



Participants rotated through various educational stations to learn about new medical trends and refresh their knowledge on standard life-saving procedures. Joel Sanchez, a registered nurse at the Mendoza Clinic, emphasized that staying updated on medical training directly translates to better healthcare delivery and patient outcomes for the Fort Bliss community.



"When a nurse has a lot of knowledge, it makes them more trustworthy, and patients have more confidence in you," Sanchez said. "Our main job is to take care of Soldiers and their families so they can continue to serve and be productive."



By investing in continuous education and taking time to celebrate their staff, WBAMC empowers its nurses to act as strong patient advocates while sustaining the health, lethality, and readiness of the U.S. Army.