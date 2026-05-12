Fort Lee Garrison welcomes new CSM

FORT LEE, Va. — Soldiers, civilians, family members and community partners gathered inside the Gregg-Adams Club ballroom May 14, as U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee formally transferred responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea K. Harris to Command Sgt. Maj. Melisha K. Wilson during a change of responsibility ceremony steeped in Army tradition.



The ceremony marked the close of Harris’ tenure as the garrison’s senior enlisted leader and the beginning of Wilson’s leadership alongside Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich J. Bendelewski.



Rows of Soldiers stood at attention beneath the ballroom chandeliers as the garrison colors were passed in a symbolic transfer of responsibility, authority and trust dating back to the earliest traditions of the Army.



Sgt. 1st Class Dylan W. Thillemann, Combined Arms Support Command Law Enforcement Activity detachment sergeant, began the exchange by passing the colors to Harris in final deference to her authority and leadership as the outgoing garrison command sergeant major. Harris then passed the colors to Bendelewski, signifying the relinquishment of her duties and gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Soldiers, families and Department of the Army Civilians of the Fort Lee community.



Bendelewski then passed the colors to Wilson, officially charging her with responsibility as the incoming garrison command sergeant major. Wilson completed the ceremony by returning the colors to Thillemann, symbolizing her commitment and dedication to the garrison team and installation community.



The room carried both celebration and emotion as friends, coworkers and family members reflected on Harris’ impact across the installation over the last two years.



Bendelewski described Harris as a steady and people-focused leader who helped guide the installation through challenges both expected and unforeseen.



“There is nothing predictable about garrison command,” Bendelewski said. “There are complex problems, multiple military and civilian stakeholders, competing priorities and situations that never come with a playbook. Over the last two years, Command Sergeant Major Harris didn’t just operate in that environment — she thrived in it.”



As he addressed the audience, Bendelewski recalled the many moments that defined their command team, from supporting Soldiers and families during difficult times to navigating the daily unpredictability that comes with running one of the Army’s largest sustainment installations.



“You saw it firsthand during her tenure,” he said. “Her passion for quality of life for Soldiers, civilians, families, veterans, retirees and military-connected children was real. She wanted to make sure things didn’t just look good — she wanted to make sure they worked.”



Bendelewski credited Harris with helping strengthen community partnerships throughout the region, revitalizing programs that directly supported Soldiers and families, and maintaining a visible presence across the installation.



“The Fort Lee Food Pantry became part of a regional food network during her tenure,” he said. “Relationships with the community didn’t happen behind headquarters’ walls — they happened at the gates, at events and walking through this installation connecting with people one-on-one.”



Throughout the ceremony, laughter mixed with reflection as Harris spoke candidly about the realities of garrison leadership.



“I quickly learned everybody thinks the garrison command sergeant major controls weather, traffic and why the dining facility runs out of bacon on a random Tuesday,” Harris said with a smile. “I didn’t know I was going to become a referee, therapist and GPS all at the same time.”



Her remarks drew laughter from the crowd, but Harris quickly shifted focus back to the people who carried the mission every day.



“Today is not about one person,” Harris said. “It is about the collective effort of dedicated professionals across an entire community.”



Harris thanked teams across the installation, including emergency services personnel, public works employees, family support organizations, child development center staff and community volunteers who worked behind the scenes to support Soldiers and families.



“If you have not seen this installation lately, you know it is becoming an installation of choice,” Harris said. “That happens because of all of you.”



She described the role of garrison command sergeant major as one rooted in connection and visibility.



“The role is less about commanding and more about connecting people, solving problems and protecting standards without losing perspective and humor,” Harris said. “The memories I will carry most are the conversations in the Child and Youth Services centers, the visits to workplaces, community events and mentoring Soldiers.”



As Harris prepared to depart for her next assignment, she passed responsibility to Wilson with words of encouragement and confidence.



“I pass the responsibility for this installation to you with complete confidence,” Harris said. “The future of this installation will be successful in your hands.”



Wilson, who assumed responsibility, said she was humbled to join the Fort Lee team and pledged to remain committed to Soldiers, families and civilians across the installation.



“To be entrusted with the care of Soldiers, families, civilians and this great installation is an honor that I hold with high regard,” Wilson said.



Wilson thanked leaders and mentors who helped shape her career and emphasized servant leadership as the foundation of her approach.



“I’ve learned that leadership is not about rank or position, but about service, humility, compassion and taking care of people,” Wilson said.



She also thanked Harris for helping guide her transition into the role.



“People will always remain our priority,” Wilson said. “Readiness begins at home, and I am committed to fostering an environment of dignity, respect, teamwork and trust.”



The ceremony concluded with attendees standing together to sing “The Army Song” before Harris greeted well-wishers near the reviewing area and Wilson joined guests for a reception following the event.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2026 Date Posted: 05.14.2026 15:00 Story ID: 565297 Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Lee Garrison welcomes new CSM, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.