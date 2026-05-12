Fort Drum families get flaky with the Family Advocacy Program

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum families spend time cooking with the Family Advocacy Program educators on...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum families spend time cooking with the Family Advocacy Program educators on May 14, 2026, inside the Enrichment Center, during the “Flaky and Fabulous” class. The group made homemade breakfast pastries, buttermilk biscuits and a quinoa breakfast bowl. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 14, 2026) -- It wasn’t the type of dough that kids usually play with, but the Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program team made baking fun for families May 14 inside the Enrichment Center.



The “Flaky and Fabulous” cooking class allowed parents and youngsters to get their hands deep in dough while making three delicious treats to take home.



The group started with a homemade breakfast pastry, using Greek yogurt dough and grape or strawberry filling. In celebration of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, they also prepared trayfuls of the buttery-soft, golden-brown biscuits.



The families finished the class by creating a hearty quinoa breakfast bowl, topped with sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, eggs and chicken sausages.



Jordan Reeves, Fort Drum FAP educator, said the team spent a few hours selecting the right recipes that parents could do alongside their little ones within the 90-minute class time.



“I was a little nervous about the pop tarts because of the yogurt dough,” she said. “It was very interesting to make – will it work, or will it not?”



Judging by the results, it worked.



“I was actually excited because I’ve been wanting to make some at home but was kind of intimidated,” said Beatriz Rivera. “I thought it would be a big process but it’s actually really easy.”



Her 4-year-old son, Finn, had fun making them too but he preferred snacking on the quinoa.



“He really liked the quinoa, and that surprised me,” Rivera said. “We make things here that we don’t necessarily make at home, so then it gives us more of a diverse palette.”



Rivera said they’ve been attending the FAP cooking classes for exactly that reason.



“Sometimes he won’t try things at home with mom and dad,” she said. “But when he comes here and sees other people around him trying the foods it makes him more inclined to try as well. And he usually ends up liking at least one of the things we make. Today, it was the quinoa.”



The Fort Drum FAP educators offer a cooking class for families with children ages 18 months to 5 years, and another for children ages six and older. To learn more about this program, call (315) 772-5914 or visit [https://www.facebook.com/FortDrumSFRD](https://www.facebook.com/FortDrumSFRD). The FAP offices are located inside the Soldier and Family Readiness Center, Bldg. 10250 on 4th Armored Division Drive.