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    Jackson clinic takes care of community veterinary needs

    260511-A-ZN169-1189

    Photo By Robert Timmons | Staff Sgt. Neidalys Flores and Sgt. Stephanie Arslanovic keep Banjo occupied as Pvt....... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Did you know there is a place on post where you can take your pets for medical issues?

    The Fort Jackson Veterinary Clinic, located at 2445-D Knight Road, is on post to help the community with pet problems.

    “We provide veterinary services such as immunizations, basic surgeries, mass removals, health certificate exams to pets of active duty service members, their families, retirees and National Guard and Reservists,” said Sgt. Stephanie Arslanovic, a 68T – Animal Care Specialist, at the clinic.

    Animal care specialists provide medical care, management, and treatment for government-owned animals, including K-9 units, ceremonial horses, and the pets of Soldiers and their families. They help Army veterinarians conduct routine exams, administer medications, and perform surgical and emergency procedures for animals.
    Not only does the clinic provide care for cats and dogs, but for military working dogs as well.

    “We keep them medically ready for deployments should they every come down suddenly on orders,” Arslanovic said.

    The clinic is not only closer to on-post families, but taking a fur baby there may lessen financial fears as well.
    “It is more cost effective” to take your pets there than off post, she added. “It’s about half the cost to be seen here than it is off base. But also knowing our veterinarian Dr. Gianna Covelli, is a phenomenal veterinarian, so I can leave my cats here and trust they will be taken care of.”

    The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 13:19
    Story ID: 565284
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jackson clinic takes care of community veterinary needs, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    260511-A-ZN169-1189
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    Fort Jackson, IMCOM, Army, Veterinary Clinic

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