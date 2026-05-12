Fort Jackson hosted a courageous group of athletes for the South Carolina Special Olympics Summer Games held May 1-3. Competitors from every corner of South Carolina competed over the weekend in a variety of sporting events including track and field, softball, power lifting, and bowling.



These athletes demonstrated the Army Value of personal courage in every swing of the bat, lift, or match.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2026 Date Posted: 05.14.2026 13:09 Story ID: 565282 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lighting the cauldron for Special Olympians, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.