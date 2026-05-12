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    Lighting the cauldron for Special Olympians

    260508-A-JU979-6401

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Col. Chesley Thigpen, Army Training Center deputy commanding officer, helps a Special...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Story by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson hosted a courageous group of athletes for the South Carolina Special Olympics Summer Games held May 1-3. Competitors from every corner of South Carolina competed over the weekend in a variety of sporting events including track and field, softball, power lifting, and bowling.

    These athletes demonstrated the Army Value of personal courage in every swing of the bat, lift, or match.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 13:09
    Story ID: 565282
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting the cauldron for Special Olympians, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Jackson, IMCOM, T2COM, USAREC, Special Olympics

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