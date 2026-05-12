Kansas Special Warfare Airmen Deliver Close Air Support in Multinational Exercise

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Special Warfare Operators assigned to the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct close air support and combined joint fires training as part of the German-hosted exercise Hammer Down 26 in Bergen, Germany, April 13-23. The two-week exercise integrated U.S. Airmen with NATO partners, including Germany, Czech, and British forces, to share tactics, techniques, and procedures, ultimately enhancing multinational interoperability and precision joint fires capabilities. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Special Warfare Operators assigned to the 284th Air Support...... read more read more

BERGEN, Germany - Special Warfare Operators assigned to the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) conducted intensive, two-week close air support (CAS) and combined joint fires training as part of the German-hosted exercise Hammer Down 26 in Bergen, Germany, April 13-23, 2026.

As one of the largest operational exercises within Europe, the event provided a critical platform for operators to observe partner nations' tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).

During the exercise, 284th ASOS personnel called in airstrikes from European fighter aircraft, conducted small Unmanned Aircraft Systems operations, and executed electromagnetic signature mitigation.

The training featured deep collaboration and integration with European partners including German, Czech, and British forces highlighting the importance of building a common operating picture for global operations alongside interagency partners and allies.

“The ability to share TTPs with our NATO partners is invaluable," said Staff Sgt. Paul Vanderpool, 284th ASOS Special Warfare Team Leader. "This exercise demonstrated that we can integrate and embed with our allied forces and their similar and dissimilar capabilities to deliver precision joint fires anywhere, anytime, and with anyone."

The training underscored the role of Special Warfare Airmen as elite enablers capable of seamlessly integrating into both conventional and special operations alongside partner nations.

The U.S. Air Force Special Warfare community stands as the Air Force's only operational ground force, providing the unique expertise required for global access, precision strike, and personnel recovery.