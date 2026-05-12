299th NOS participates in 15th annual Maj. Charles Ransom Memorial Run

Courtesy Photo | Airmen assigned to the 299th Network Operations Squadron, Kansas Air National Guard, participate in the 15th annual Maj. Charles Ransom Memorial Run at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 27, 2026. The 299th NOS joined organizations from across the U.S. Air Force in the 4.27-mile run to honor the legacy of Maj. Charles Ransom, a cyberspace operations officer killed in action in 2011 while serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. see less | View Image Page

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. — The 299th Network Operations Squadron, Kansas Air National Guard, participated in the 15th annual Maj. Charles Ransom Memorial Run, joining organizations across the U.S. Air Force to honor the legacy of a fallen cyberspace operations officer on April 27, 2026, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.

Maj. Charles Ransom was a cyberspace operations officer who dedicated his career to protecting critical Air Force networks and supporting global operations.

While serving during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2011, Ransom, seven additional Airmen, and one civilian contractor were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, due to enemy gunfire.

His commitment and sacrifice serve as a lasting reminder of the risks associated with cyberspace missions. “The 15th anniversary offered a meaningful way to commemorate Maj. Ransom’s contributions,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jimmy Evans, senior enlisted leader for the 299th NOS. “By participating in the run, we not only remember a remarkable Airman, but we also foster unit solidarity through shared effort and perseverance.” Ransom’s story resonates with the 299th NOS as fellow cyberspace operators.

“His experiences underscore the physical realities that come with deployment in cyberspace roles,” Evans said. “While our mission is largely technical, Major Ransom’s sacrifice is a powerful reminder that cyberspace is a critical warfighting domain, and it carries real-world, kinetic risks.”

Evans emphasized the importance of pausing daily technical operations to participate in a physical memorial. “This event allows our Airmen to reconnect with the human side of our mission, build resilience, honor our oath of service, and remember that our duties extend beyond technical tasks to the people we serve alongside,” he explained.

The 299th NOS’s participation was part of a larger Air Force-wide effort, with units across the service joining the event to honor Maj. Ransom’s legacy. The run highlighted the importance of service, sacrifice and camaraderie in cyberspace and across the Air Force.