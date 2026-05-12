Col. Roos Retires After 30 Years

Photo By Barbara Olney | U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer L. King, commander of the Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS), and Col. Joseph F. Roos, former EADS commander, pose for a photo during Roos’s retirement ceremony in Rome, New York, May 12, 2026. During the ceremony, unit members honored Roos for his years of dedicated service and presented him with tokens of appreciation. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Barbara Olney | U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer L. King, commander of the Eastern Air Defense Sector...... read more read more

ROME, N.Y. - Colonel Joseph F. Roos\, former Commander of the Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS)\, retired May 12 following 30 years of distinguished military service. The ceremony was held at the Eastern Air Defense Sector headquarters.

Colonel Jennifer L. King commander of the Easter Air Defense Sector presided over the retirement ceremony, which included speeches, awards, and farewells.

In 1996, Roos graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in civil engineering. While at Notre Dame, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant through the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC).

"He has excelled at every position, leading this sector with a steady hand, a brilliant tactical mind, and genuine care for every member of this team, “said King.

“His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the future of the Battle Control Center as a weapons system, developing the next Command and Control System, and ensuring the Sector is poised for the evolving mission that is to come.” she continued.

His first assignment was with the 325th Training Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. As a student, he excelled as an Air Battle Manager and received the Undergraduate Air Battle Manager School’s Distinguished Graduate award.

Roos’s first duty assignment was at Aviano Air Base, Italy. During his three-year tour, he qualified as a Weapons Director, Evaluator Air Surveillance Officer, and Evaluator Senior Director. While serving with the 603rd Air Control Squadron, Col. Roos participated in Operations Deliberate Guard, Noble Anvil, and Allied Force. He was also named the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) Air Battle Manager of the Year for 1999.

In 2000, Col. Roos returned to the 325th Training Squadron, serving as an Instructor Air Battle Manager, Flight Commander, and Chief of Training. Responsible for instructing more than one-third of the nine-month course, Col. Roos taught over 500 future air battle managers and was named the 325th Air Control Squadron Flight Commander of the Year for 2002.

In 2003, Roos joined the New York Air National Guard and was assigned to EADS. From 2003 until his retirement, he served in various leadership roles, including Evaluator Senior Director, Evaluator Mission Crew Commander, Flight Commander, Inspector General, Standardization and Evaluation Chief, Director of Operations, and Commander of the 224th Air Defense Squadron. Prior to his final assignment, Col. Roos served as the Commander of the 224th Air Defense Group.

Roos’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Combat Readiness Medal with five oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with four oak leaf clusters, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Medal

The Eastern Air Defense Sector, headquartered in Rome, New York, is part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and is responsible for the air defense of the homeland. The 224thAir Defense Group, an independent, wing-equivalent group of the New York Air National Guard, is located at EADS and provides the forces to conduct the air defense mission.

The 224thADG has several squadrons and detachments. The 224thAir Defense Squadron, the 224thSupport Squadron, the 224thSecurity Forces Squadron and a Canadian Element NORAD detachment serve in Rome. Two geographically separated units, the 223rdAir Defense Squadron and the National Capital Region Coordination Center detachment, serve in the Washington, D.C. area.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visithttp://www.dmna.ny.gov/. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224thAir Defense Group, visithttp://www.eads.ang.af.mil/.