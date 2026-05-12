Revitalized Army Reserve center opens doors in northern New Jersey

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau | The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division re-opened its revitalized Caven Point Army Reserve Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility May 2 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Speaking at the event were Brig. Gen. John Rhodes, 99th RD deputy commanding general, U.S. Congressman Robert Menendez, and N.J. State Senator Angela McKnight. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree I. Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – “Our facilities provide venues to conduct training, build camaraderie and unit cohesion, and enhance the skills needed to ensure our Soldiers are ready to provide the capability the Army needs,” said Brig. Gen. John Rhodes, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony here May 2 for the Caven Point U.S. Army Reserve Center.

From the early 1900s to the 1970s, the facility served as the Caven Point Army Depot, a large Army installation active during World Wars I and II. Its proximity to rail networks and the ports of New York and New Jersey were ideal for marshalling troops and materiel, and served as a major embarkation and receiving point for U.S. Soldiers.

“With 742 facilities and over 2,000 units, the Army Reserve’s dispersed footprint is in every corner of the country, enabling the U.S. to project combat power,” Rhodes explained. “On any given day, upwards of 9,000 Warrior-Citizens and 200 units are deployed across the globe.

“Without facilities like the one we are re-opening today, providing these ready units and Soldiers would not be possible,” he emphasized.

The ceremony culminated a multi-year partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New York and Louisville Districts and the Project Delivery Team, signifying not only the end of a massive construction project, but also representing a modernized commitment to Citizen-Soldiers who train at the revitalized facility.

“Thank you for what you do for our communities and for our country every single day,” said U.S. Congressman Robert Menendez to the Soldiers stationed at Caven Point. “I am thankful that we have the opportunity to have a training facility that reflects the best of what we can do together as a country.”

Upgrades to the facility include installation of the building’s first-ever elevator - ensuring full accessibility; a brand-new building addition that houses a state-of-the-art physical fitness center; replacement of all electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and fire-suppression systems; modernized office space equipped with adequate furnishings; and a new roof to protect the investment and its occupants.

“Congratulations on this beautiful facility,” said New Jersey State Senator Angela McKnight. “When you walk into this place, your adrenaline is high and you’re like, ‘Okay, let’s go! I’m ready to continue to serve my country and get the training that I need,’”

With Caven Point’s doors open, 99th Readiness Division Soldiers now operate out of a facility that matches the caliber of the personnel it serves.

To find out more or to join the Army Reserve, please visit: https://www.goarmy.com/explore-the-army/army-structure/reserve