Beyond the high ground: Leading the next generation of joint warfighters

Courtesy Photo | A 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) member assists U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Mark Natale, Space Base Delta 41 chief strategy officer, in donning his MC-6 parachute before a jump on Fort Carson, Colorado, April 24, 2026. Natale became the first Guardian to conduct a joint airborne operation, achieving the status of the Space Force’s first paratrooper. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

On the flat, dry lands of southwest Colorado Springs, one Guardian carved a historical path for those who protect the high ground. Over 36 hours of preparation, months of coordination, and several “no-go” attempts later, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Mark Natale, Space Base Delta 41 chief strategy officer, made history by becoming the first Guardian to conduct a joint airborne operation, achieving the status of the Space Force’s first paratrooper.

The Beginning Natale’s family emigrated from Italy to the U.S. both before and after World War II and has continued the tradition of serving their country for almost 80 years in every branch of the military. Natale noted his grandfather and great-grandfather as a driving force for joining the Army, stating, “they would say to me ‘the price of being an American is to serve this country.’ His grandfather Carl, who Natale called his “old man,” had over 40 years of flying under his belt, and taught Natale to fly on a Cessna 421 Golden Eagle; igniting his passion to take to the skies.

“I wanted to be a fighter pilot in the worst way; however, my eyes were not good enough,” Natale said. “I begged the Navy and the Air Force for a waiver, but it didn’t get approved.”

Feeling defeated, Natale left the recruiters office and was approached by an Army noncommissioned officer, who proposed that he could become an officer and a paratrooper instead of a pilot. Within the hour, Natale enlisted in the U.S. Army and shipped off to basic training in early 2006.

He began his service as an enlisted soldier, making it to the rank of Sergeant before attending Officer Candidate School and commissioning. Natale spent the following 18 years in the Army, with over a decade in special operations forces and 12 years overseas.

“The average Army officer, once commissioned, usually starts in a conventual unit as a platoon leader, responsible for a handful of NCOs and junior Soldiers,” Natale said. “I was immediately slotted in a captain's position at a combat engineer battalion and deployed to Baghdad for 15 months.”

From Soldier to Guardian When the Space Force was established in 2019, Natale was at a crossroads. At this point in his Army career, he was stationed in the United Kingdom as the exchange officer to the Ministry of Defence and was supporting the creation of the UK Space Centre, their equivalent of the USSF headquarters. He was responsible for ensuring that the U.S. and U.K. land combat and space systems were able to communicate with each other. “I saw first-hand that any new ‘Space Force,’ whether American or British, needed combat experienced joint warfighters,” said Natale.

After some persuasion from his wife Sonia, Natale applied for an interservice transfer within the first wave of non-Air Force personnel. Sonia urged him to look at the emerging need for experienced officers in this new branch. “She knew we were in the next great ‘space race’ and entering the second golden era of space dominance... I wanted to be a part of that,” Natale said. “We need joint warfighters with experience on the front lines as Guardians.”

Natale’s nearly two-decades of service has greatly contributed to his success in the Space Force. He was one of the few Army signal officers that was cross-trained into the full trifecta of signal operations: cyber, electronic warfare and space operations.

“I was lucky enough to be in a position where our tactical units needed these capabilities and I was able to get the training to support my Soldiers in real-world operations,” he said.

Natale’s tactical expertise made him more than qualified as a Guardian, but after 18 years of joint, multinational and SOF operations, the lessons learned were what truly set him up for success.

“We are the best at space operations, but we need more experience integrating with the Joint Force and interagency partners,” Natale said.

During his selection process for the Space Force, Natale had the opportunity to speak to a high-ranking officer that was a member of his board. Natale pressed that while he was confident in his abilities, he wanted to get all the basic certifications and requalify on certain space platforms. The officer stopped him, and what he told him profoundly changed Natale’s perspective as he integrated into this new branch of service.

“He told me that the Space Force didn’t select me to be an entry level space operator. They selected me because of my extensive leadership and combat operations background; I knew how to lead troops and conduct planning with the rest of the DoW,” Natale said. “The officer told me, ‘we can teach anyone to be on a crew, we can’t teach your leadership.’”

Over the years, Natale has consistently advocated for opportunities to challenge himself. Instead of viewing his past and present as distinct chapters, Natale sought a way to synthesize his combat experience with space-based operations. The drive to merge his “boots on the ground” perspective with “eyes in the skies” planning, set the stage for a high-profile demonstration of joint interoperability.

The Jump On April 24, 2026, Natale jumped with the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) into the Sullivan Drop Zone at Fort Carson, Colorado, from a U.S. Marine Corp KC-130 Hercules based out of Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. During his time in the Army, Natale was an experienced senior parachutist and jumpmaster, serving on “jump status” from 2010 to 2021.

“This was much more than a technical demonstration, it was a validation of our proof of concept that we can take a Guardian with a unique skillset, get them cross-trained and recertified, then have them embed with an elite joint force, jump from an aircraft in flight and provide Space capabilities on the drop zone,” Natale said. “The Space Force is a joint combat force by nature, but nothing is more joint than a USMC bird and crew, Army Special Forces paratroopers and a Space Force jumpmaster all working together as a team.”

To accomplish this feat, Natale participated in a rigorous recertification process: Basic Airborne Refresher, the Jumpmaster Refresher course, Sustained Airborne Training and delivered the Marshalling Area Control Officer brief. He also conducted rehearsals, inspections and several safety briefs. These certifications and courses ensure that each individual is up to date on all airborne safety procedures.

“Space Force detachments at Special Operations Command and other joint, combatant commands are looking to leverage this experience so that Guardians can be selected, trained and embedded into an operational and elite force,” Natale said.

The Space Force is the foundational enabler of the joint force. Modern military operations, from a single soldier's navigation to global strategic command and control, are impossible without the capabilities provided by Guardians. By maintaining space superiority, Guardians ensure that the joint force can project power globally. This involves not only providing data but also actively defending the domain against adversaries who seek to deny access to space-based assets.

Guardians have a profound responsibility, and to uphold their values of character, connection, courage and commitment, these warfighters are seeking opportunities to expand their capabilities; Natale stands at the forefront of this evolution, acting as the catalyst for enhanced joint operations.

Though he has years of invaluable experience, a part of him felt hesitant about being accepted by these elite forces. Like any team, trust is a vital component to a successful mission.

“I was expecting to have to re-prove myself and demonstrate my ‘street-cred,’ but after initial manifest and jumpmaster refresher, I think they valued my abilities and my understanding of jumpmaster procedures and nomenclature,” Natale explained. “They definitely believed in what the Space Force can do and they all requested more Guardians follow this path and get embedded with their unit.”

That overwhelming endorsement from the joint force reinforced a broader vision for the branch. Recognizing that the door is wide open, Natale views his successful integration as a direct challenge to his peers.

“I hope that this shows every Guardian, regardless of rank, that we can expand our capabilities and prove to the Joint Force that we can hang with the most elite of the elite,” Natale said. “As Guardians, we need to operate outside our comfort zone. To prove that we are combat focused, we need to do what they do, train like they train and operate where they operate.”