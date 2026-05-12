U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Trains 82nd Airborne to Strengthen Combat Readiness

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin | Sgt. 1st Class Addison Clark, an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Instructor Training Group, coaches a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division during a marksmanship training exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 8, 2026. The training reinforces fundamentals and builds confidence under pressure, preparing soldiers to perform when it matters most. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin) see less | View Image Page

Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division trained under the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Instructor Training Group, focusing on improving marksmanship skills that directly support combat readiness.

Throughout the week, soldiers from across the division worked through a series of drills designed to reinforce fundamentals, improve weapons handling and build confidence under pressure. The training included both junior soldiers and small-unit leaders, with an emphasis on developing stronger shooters while also preparing leaders to train others in their formations.

“We’ve got a wide array of experience levels out here,” said Sgt. 1st Class Addison Clark, an instructor with the unit. “We’re trying to help squad leaders be better trainers, and junior soldiers be better shooters.”

Instructors focused on building a solid foundation of marksmanship skills through repetition and simple, clear instruction. While many of the concepts were familiar, the delivery and execution helped soldiers better understand and apply them.

“A lot of the stuff isn’t new,” Clark said. “It’s just the way we do it. They process it better.”

A key part of the training is developing skills that become automatic. Through repeated drills, soldiers build habits that allow them to react without having to think through each step during high-stress situations.

“What we’re doing is trying to dedicate those foundational elements to their subconscious,” Clark said. “So when they’re under stress, the shooting is just there.”

The training emphasized efficient movement and consistent technique, helping soldiers rely on instinctive actions when it matters most.

For the 82nd Airborne Division, that level of proficiency is essential. The unit maintains a mission to deploy rapidly, often within 24 hours, requiring soldiers to remain ready at all times.

“The mission of the 82nd is to be ready to deploy within 24 hours,” said 1st Lt. Thomas Parsons, a range officer during the training. “It’s important to maintain that level of combat readiness.”

Training like this extends beyond individual performance. Leaders who attend are expected to bring the knowledge back to their units, helping raise the overall standard across the formation.

“Junior and senior leaders can take this back and teach others,” Parsons said.

In the end, the goal remains clear: make sure soldiers can perform under pressure when failure is not an option.

“It’s the difference between you and your buddies going home,” Clark said. “And the enemy going home.”