TRICARE Dental Program: Getting coverage for your family members

Courtesy Photo | TDP covers a wide range of dental services, from preventive care like cleanings and sealants, to fillings, oral surgeries, and dental implants or dentures. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | TDP covers a wide range of dental services, from preventive care like cleanings and...... read more read more

A winning smile needs maintenance—including dental care. If you’re enrolled in the TRICARE Dental Program, you can get cost-effective, accessible dental services in the U.S. or abroad.

“TRICARE offers a comprehensive dental benefit for military families,” said Defense Health Agency, Dental Service Point of Contact, CDR Xiang Li. “Enrolling is easy, and there are many ways for families to use the coverage depending on their needs.”

TDP is a voluntary, premium-based dental plan administered by https://www.uccitdp.com/home. It’s available for purchase by:

Family of active duty service members

Family of National Guard and Reserve service members

Non-activated National Guard and Reserve members, or those who aren’t covered by the Transitional Assistance Management Program

Active duty service members have separate and automatic dental coverage. They get their dental care at military dental clinics or through the Active Duty Dental Program.

How to get coverage Before you enroll in the TDP, check the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System to make sure your information is up to date. United Concordia might reject your enrollment if any information is missing or if the information in your enrollment request doesn’t match what’s in DEERS.

You can enroll in TDP any time, as long as your sponsor has at least 12 months remaining on their service commitment. Here’s how:

Online

Log in to milConnect.

Choose “Benefits,” then “Beneficiary Web Enrollment.”

Choose the “Dental Enrollments” tab to enroll in a dental plan.

**Note:*This option isn’t available overseas.

Phone CONUS: 844-653-4061 OCONUS (toll-free): 844-653-4060 OCONUS (toll): +1-717-888-7400

Mail Download the https://www.uccitdp.com/branded/tdp/docs/member-tdp-enrollment-form101816bfillable.pdf*. Mail it with your first monthly premium to: United Concordia TRICARE Dental Program P.O. Box 645547 Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5253

When does coverage take effect? After United Concordia receives your enrollment form, they’ll verify your family’s eligibility in DEERS and check that your premium payment is correct before verifying your enrollment.

All your eligible family members need to enroll. If you have a family plan (two or more people), enrollment will be automatic for new babies on the first day of the month after they turn 1.

Your effective date of coverage depends on the date United Concordia receives your enrollment application and first month’s premium payment. If your enrollment is verified by the 20th of the month, your coverage starts on the first day of the next month. After the 20th of the month, your coverage starts on the first day of the following month. For example, an enrollment verified between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20 would take effect on Mar. 1.

Important: If you get any dental care before your coverage start date, you’ll have to pay for the full cost of your care.

There’s also a minimum enrollment period of 12 months. After that, you can cancel any time.

Costs and claims Premiums and cost-shares vary depending on sponsor and member status, as described in the TRICARE Dental Program Brochure. You’ll need to pay the first month’s premium before your coverage takes effect. If your dentist is non-network and doesn’t file claims with United Concordia, you can https://www.uccitdp.com/member/forms-and-resources/dental-forms directly to United Concordia.

How to find a dentist You can see any licensed and authorized dentist you choose in the CONUS service area, but staying in network saves you money and paperwork. To find a network dentist, you can:

Use the https://www.uccitdp.com/member/seeing-a-dentist/find-a-dentist.

https://www.uccitdp.com/member/get-help/contact-us for help.

In OCONUS locations, dentists may ask you to pay for covered services up front. If you see a TRICARE OCONUS Preferred Dentist, the most you should pay at the time of your visit is the member cost-share portion of the covered service, and your dentist will file claims for you. Check out a https://www.uccitdp.com/home.

What’s covered TDP covers a wide range of dental services, from preventive care like cleanings and sealants, to fillings, oral surgeries, and dental implants or dentures. TDP also helps pay for orthodontic services like braces and retainers for members up to age 21, or 23, depending on eligibility.

Other things to know

Create an account with United Concordia After you enroll, you can https://www.uccitdp.com/dtwdws/member/article.xhtml?content=member-my-account-info with United Concordia. You can use your account to:

View dental coverage

Check a claim

View claims history

View explanation of benefits

Register a chronic condition, pregnancy, or special need

Choose communication preferences (such as text, email, or mail)

Access messages in a secure messaging center

How to get help TDP makes it easy to keep your family’s smiles shining. For more details, check out the TRICARE Dental Program Handbook. Contact https://www.uccitdp.com/home with any questions.