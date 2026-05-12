Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Maritime Sensing Buoys over Luzon Strait

LAL-LO, PHILIPPINES – Two UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, deployed multiple maritime sensing buoys into the Luzon Strait April 28, 2026, in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026. The air-deployable buoy will be utilized across the United States Indo-Pacific Command to provide critical environmental data in the Luzon Strait. The buoy is designed for rapid deployment and will measure waves, temperature, wind, and barometric pressure. The data is available in real time and is used by the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment (MLR) to inform critical decision-making during amphibious operations. This allows commanders to assess environmental risks and determine where assets can operate most effectively. U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Johnson, a meteorological forecaster assigned to the 3rd MLR, assisted in coordination through the USINDOPACOM Science and Technology Division to integrate live buoy telemetry into Exercise Balikatan 2026. “Our primary objective in employing these buoys was to gather precise sea-state data to verify environmental information and identify localized impacts in real-time,” said Johnson. “This capability is vital for operations in data-sparse environments, where timely maritime intelligence is often unavailable.” During the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operation event within Balikatan 2026, data captured by these buoys was used to inform commanders of ocean surface conditions during their decision-making processes. The data collected advised the complex logistical movements of the 3rd MLR’s Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System and the U.S. Army’s M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System equipment to critical locations, furthering 3rd MLR’s ability to support combined and joint operations. David Ramsaur, an industry partner technical representative, oversaw the deployment of the buoys. In coordination with USINDOPACOM, Task Force Saber, and the 3rd MLR, he provided training for crew chiefs on how to properly deploy the buoy from the aircraft. He and his team were aboard the UH-60 Black Hawk flight to ensure the mission was executed successfully. “One of the biggest environmental challenges in deploying buoys between islands is predicting how the buoy will drift once it is in the water,” said Ramsaur. “In these environments, local currents, wind patterns, sea state, and the geography of the surrounding islands can all influence movement in ways that are difficult to model precisely ahead of time.” Ramsaur worked with the 3rd MLR to determine the best locations for data collection in support of Balikatan 2026 environmental forecasting efforts. The team accounted not only for where the buoy is dropped, but also where it is likely to move afterward in order to ensure it collects useful data in the intended areas. That information was then compiled and submitted to Task Force Saber through an air mission request. Task Force Saber is the primary air capability postured in North Luzon that is capable of facilitating this mission. “An air mission request is a process in which a unit requesting support submits their detailed request to the 25th Infantry Division. After a request is reviewed by several entities, it is then passed down to the 25th CAB for assessment,” said U.S. Army Capt. Morgan Guarneri, the air mission request coordinator for Task Force Saber. “These requests are important because they build familiarity, relationships, and experience between flight crews and ground units throughout the joint command.” Throughout Exercise Balikatan, Task Force Saber has supported ground force commanders through air assault operations and mission requests across the Philippines, including movements spanning more than 140 nautical miles between Luzon and the Batanes Islands. Flight crews also conducted medical evacuation hoist training, helocast training, and low-cost, low altitude drops with the Philippine Army in addition to the buoy deployment mission. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. The appearance of U.S. Department of War (DOW) visual information or the mention of commercial products does not imply or constitute DOW endorsement.